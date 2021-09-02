Gun Sales Still Booming, Thanks to Democrats

The more Biden talks about gun restrictions, the more weapons we buy. By this point, you’d think Biden owns stock in firearms.

Gun sales in the United States continue to explode and beat pre-pandemic levels. August 2021 saw the 2nd highest gun sales for that month, beaten only by August 2020 when the nation watched Democrat leaders allow Antifa and BLM to burn their cities with near impunity.

“Retail firearm sales remain steady and are still above historic norms. August 2021’s figures rose slightly over July 2021’s figures and this indicates that there is a continued strong and steady demand from Americans choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” Mark Oliva, public affairs director at the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) told The Epoch Times.

The gun sales data comes from the FBI’s “National Instant Criminal Background Check System” (NICS), which shows that 2.7 million background checks were carried out in August 2021. NSSF arrived at the sales estimate by subtracting NICS checks and rechecks used by states when reviewing concealed carry permits. While background checks don’t correspond to firearms sales exactly, as someone could fail the check, or change their mind on buying a gun after passing, they’re a widely used proxy.

“So far in 2021, there have been over 12.4 million background checks for the sale of a firearm,” Oliva said. “That is within striking distance of 2019’s full-year totals, when 13.2 million background checks were conducted for a gun sale. Four months remain, during which firearm sales historically rise” Oliva continued.

A University of California study from October, 2020 found that about 110,000 people in liberal California recently bought firearms and did so out of pandemic-related fears. Roughly 47,000 of them had never previously owned a gun. The study also found:

Reasons people purchased guns included lawlessness, prisoner releases, the government “going too far”, government collapse, and gun stores closing

52.2% of respondents said they were “somewhat” or “very” worried about violence, up from 48.4%

6.7 percent of California gun owners keep their firearms loaded and not locked up, (ready for anything)

FACT-O-RAMA! March, 2021 saw the highest number of NCIS background checks since at least 1999, with 4,691,738, weeks after Biden took office.

The exploding sales can’t be surprising. The Biden administration has been obnoxiously vocal in regards to tighter restrictions on guns, even going so far as to threaten the 2nd Amendment. They also have their sights set on what some people mistakenly call “assault rifles.”

According to Oliva, the surge in sales “sends a clear signal that Americans are choosing their 2nd Amendment rights over the Biden administration’s gun control.”

In other words, people are stocking up. Losing the 2nd amendment once seemed laughable, as did a potentially stolen election, commie teachers indoctrinating our kids, CRT being taught in the military, cities allowing thugs to riot, and a virus from China gutting our economy.

Finally, we are starting to see the shortage of bullets come to an end. I hate to brag, bu I actually found a few boxes of 9mm ball ammo in Michigan last weekend. I bought one. Better hurry…