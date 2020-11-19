Andrew Cuomo Thinks He Can Ban Thanksgiving

Some say Andrew Cuomo is the worst governor in the United States, but I strongly disagree. Andrew Cuomo is the worst human being in the United States, if not the entire world.

The list of stupid things this absolute failure of a man has said and done in 2020 is too long for a mere blog post, but you can now add this complete lunacy. Bernadette Hogan, NY Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is having a hard time getting sheriffs across the state on board with enforcing his 10-person limit on Thanksgiving dinners — his latest effort to suppress the Empire State’s rising coronavirus rate. “I don’t believe as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce,” Cuomo told reporters Wednesday during an Albany-based press conference. But a slew of upstate sheriffs have already declared they won’t be checking up on gatherings come Turkey Day, arguing limited resources and other public safety priorities trump “counting cars” in driveways and “investigating” how much turkey and dressing a household may purchase.

What are they supposed to do, go house-to-house? Bust down your door and throw open all your closets and cupboards? Maybe shove around some of the older relatives Cuomo hasn’t killed yet? “Hey, maybe there’s an 11th guest hiding in the attic!” I mean, what are we talking about here?

Cuomo keeps ranting about “the law,” but his edicts aren’t laws. That’s not how laws work. He’s not a dictator. He can’t just ban Thanksgiving by fiat and expect everybody to sieg heil.

And he says the cops’ refusal to enforce his imbecilic decree is “frightening to democracy” and “a violation of constitutional duty.” Well, if this wannabe third-world thug wants to bring up the United States Constitution, how does the Fourth Amendment factor into this? Has Cuomo read that one? Is there a coloring book we can give him to explain how it works?

Andrew Cuomo is behaving exactly the way he and his fellow Democrats falsely accuse Trump of behaving. He’s just the sort of tinpot fascist they claim to oppose. Yet all they do is praise him, because he’s a fascist for their team.

All summer these idiots kept screaming, “Defund the police!” Now they’re screaming for the police to haul you away in handcuffs if you have too many people over for turkey.

It’s really unbelievable. This moron is directly responsible for at least 11,000 COVID deaths in NY nursing homes, one-third of his state’s COVID death count so far. More people have died of the Chinese virus in the state of New York than in most countries in the entire world. His administration is a disaster. And he thinks that entitles him to more power?

If you’re a New Yorker and you choose to defy Duce Cuomo, what’s he gonna do? Kill your grandparents again?

An insane edict from an insane governor is not a law, and law enforcement officers are under no obligation to enforce it. Cuomo can hold as many press conferences as he wants, and the media can keep swooning over him and his even dumber brother, but he is not an emperor.

This @$$hole really does think we’re all as stupid and gullible as the journalists who kiss his feet. Words are inadequate to express my coldhearted loathing for this miserable creep.

This year I’m giving thanks that I don’t live in the state of New York. And I get the feeling that a lot of current New Yorkers will be saying the same thing a year from now. Why should they stay? What’s in it for them?

Those they leave behind can look forward to much more of this:

Gov. Cuomo just had a mental breakdown when a reporter simply asked a question about whether or not schools are open in NY tomorrow. He literally started screaming at the reporter. pic.twitter.com/NBem5zpnK0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 18, 2020

God save New York. Andrew Cuomo sure won’t.