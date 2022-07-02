Biden: 'I Don't Count Drunk Driving as a Felony' for Illegal Immigrants

A recently rediscovered video shows Joe Biden as a 2020 presidential candidate inexplicably declaring, “I don’t count drunk driving as a felony,” to the astonishment of his stunned interviewers.

To put his statement in context, Biden’s baffling declaration of the insignificance of DUI for illegal immigrants came during a VICE news town hall on minority issues. He was asked about his stance on illegal immigration and deportation of immigrants who have been convicted or charged with felony law-breaking while in the United States. The Democratic candidate promised listeners that if he was elected to the White House in 2020, he would waste no time issuing an executive order (EO) that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents from deporting any illegal immigrant who had not committed a felony. In essence, Biden said he would decide the seriousness of a crime, not law enforcement.

Sadly, and true to his word, on January 20, 2020, newly-elected President Joe Biden signed numerous EOs reversing four years of his predecessor Donald Trump’s EOs curbing illegal immigration and requiring ICE not to enforce our country’s existing immigration laws. One early Biden EO in particular not only reversed the Trump-era gains of E.O. 13768 but further loosened American immigration policies by allowing the ICE Director to determine who must leave the country. This loosening took immigration enforcement from having the goal under Trump of “enhancing public safety” by protecting American citizens to one of protecting illegal immigrants from “financial hardship and risk [of] falling into poverty” and “the trauma of separation.”

Recommended: White House Face Plants Doing Damage Control After Migrant Death Disaster

While context is always essential in any video clip, Biden’s statement is shocking, especially in light of problems with the law members of his own family have had, such as the 2019 DUI arrest and conviction of Biden’s thirty-three-year-old niece, Caroline, and the drug possession arrest of Biden’s son, Hunter. According to The New York Post, the Biden Family has quite the rap sheet — and don’t forget, these are just the crimes they’ve been caught and arrested for so far:

THE BIDEN BUSTS

The rap sheets — and favorable court outcomes — of four Joe Biden relatives Ashley Biden

Daughter, 39

Charge: Pot possession in New Orleans in 1999. No conviction recorded.

Charge: Attempting to obstruct a police officer in Chicago in 2002. Dropped. Frank Biden

Brother, 66

Charge: DUI in Florida in 2003. Six months probation.

Charge: Petty theft in Florida in 2003. Dropped.

Charge: Driving with suspended license in Florida in 2004. Three months in rehab. Caroline Biden

Niece, 33

Charge: Resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, harassment in NYC, 2013. Case dismissed.

Charge: Grand and petty larceny in NYC in 2017. Two years probation; restitution of $110,000 in stolen credit card charges.

Charge: DUI, driving without a [license] in Pennsylvania in 2019. Case pending. Hunter Biden

Son, 50

Charge: Drug possession in New Jersey in 1988. Pretrial intervention program, records expunged.

Biden’s DUI comment is even more incredible, coming on the heels of the recent DUI arrest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. And even though Paul Pelosi is not a member of the Biden family, with a powerful friend like Biden (who doesn’t believe a DUI is any big deal), will Pelosi’s husband really face any substantial consequences for his reckless behavior? We don’t recommend holding your breath, dear readers.

And let’s not forget, Joe Biden is the very same man who for years falsely and repeatedly claimed the horrific car accident that took the life of his first wife and his baby daughter was caused by a drunk driver. It absolutely was not.

Despite what Biden said, most Americans — especially those who have lost a loved one to an illegal immigrant drunk driver — say driving drunk absolutely should be a felony and we shouldn’t allow illegal immigrant drunk drivers into our country. But obviously, Biden and his fellow leftists care more about protecting criminal illegal immigrants who drink and get behind the wheel than they do about protecting innocent law-abiding American citizens like you and me. Remember, dear readers, November is coming.