Biden Voter Furious That Illegal Immigrant Who Killed Her Daughter Will Not Be Deported

A mother in Texas is furious at Joe Biden after learning that the illegal immigrant who killed her daughter won’t be deported.

Adrienne Sophia Exum, 19, was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver who should have been deported, but under Biden’s immigration policies, he’s allowed to stay in the United States.

Arienne’s mother, Rhonda Exum, told Fox & Friends First Tuesday that she had originally been told her daughter’s killer would be deported and was never informed when the deportation was rescinded.

“By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything,” Exum told Fox News’s Todd Piro.

Adrienne’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, said that she was shocked by the news, and she believes the Biden administration doesn’t care.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who also appeared on the segment, said the Biden administration is betraying American families.

“I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left,” Paxton said. “I think the answer to the ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families.”

During the segment, Exum revealed that she voted for Biden in the 2020 election, and now says she’s disappointed.

“Truth be told, this was literally my first time voting, and I voted for you [Biden] and I feel disappointed right now. I don’t understand,” she said. “I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself,” she said.

“I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint,” she added.

Watch the segment: