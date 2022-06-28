White House Face Plants Doing Damage Control After Migrant Death Disaster

On Tuesday, an abandoned truck with roughly 100 illegal immigrants was discovered outside of San Antonio, Texas, and at least 46 people inside were dead.

Many are blaming Joe Biden and his open-borders policies for the tragedy, and the White House is responding the only way they know how: lying.

Answering a question about the White House’s response to criticism of Biden for the tragedy, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first tried to deflect by pretending to be concerned about those who lost their lives and their families.

“So, 46 people died — right? — in the state of Texas, and so — and others, as I just mentioned, are still fighting for their lives,” she said. “So we’re still learning their names. Their families are still learning they lost loved ones, as when a tragic situation normally happens.”

After that, she insisted that the White House wants to hold human smugglers accountable before serving the biggest whopper you’ve ever heard.

“But the fact of the matter is the border is closed,” she said, “which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks.”

LISTEN: KJP reacts to the news of nearly 50 dead migrants at the border: "We're focused…on the facts, and holding the human strugglers who endangered vulnerable individual profits accountable…the fact of the matter is, the border is closed." pic.twitter.com/7T3MFwy4vF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2022

Umm, what? The border is closed? Does anyone want to tell that to the countless number of illegal immigrants headed to our southern border right now or the illegal immigrants who are being housed in government facilities or quite literally shipped to other states in the country’s interior?

We’ve been reporting on Biden’s border crisis for over a year now, and for the most part, the people in his administration have been in denial that a crisis is even occurring. Do they really think pretending the border is closed will make us forget that illegal immigrants are flooding into this country at historic levels?

Instead of digging themselves into a deeper hole, the White House needs to resume building the wall.