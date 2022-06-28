HORROR: At Least 46 Migrants Dead in a Truck, Bodies Sprinkled with Steak Seasoning

An abandoned 18-wheeler loaded with roughly 100 Illegal immigrants has been located near Lackland Air Force Base outside of San Antonio, Texas. Thus far, 46 of the migrants are dead and 16 have been hospitalized, four of whom are children. They were all said to be suffering from heat exhaustion and their bodies felt hot to the touch. Many were too weak to move. It wasn’t immediately clear as to what happened to the others, although the truck door was open.

The temperature in San Antonio yesterday reached 102 degrees. Texas Governor Abbott laid the responsibility for the tragedy where it belongs, at the feet of Joe Biden.

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also took to Twitter to slam the Democrats.

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2022

Local and federal authorities are investigating why the truck was abandoned and exactly where it came from. Thus far three people have been arrested but no charges have been made public.

FACT-O-RAMA! Democrats wanted to take away AR-15s after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were murdered, but not one has mentioned closing the border over yesterday’s loss of 46 migrants.

Macabre

A worker heard someone calling for help and notified local police. Investigators reported that it appears people were jumping out of the truck. Bodies were found scattered for several blocks. No water bottles were found in the truck. The 18-wheeler was equipped with a refrigeration system but it wasn’t working.

Local police have confirmed that the dead bodies in the truck appear to have been sprinkled with steak seasoning in an attempt to cover the smell of the dead and elude authorities.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus referred to the tragedy as the worst case of human trafficking deaths in the city’s history.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) called on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

— Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) June 28, 2022

Illegal border crossings have exploded under Biden’s “leadership” as predicted by former President Donald Trump. Roughly 1.7 million people made their way over last year and another 2.1 million are expected in 2022, compliments of the Joe Biden administration.

This investigation is ongoing and this story may be updated later.