[WATCH]: Detroit Police Chief Describes the Arrest of Michigan School Shooting Suspect's Parents

Detroit Chief of Police James White confirmed late Saturday night that two suspects, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are in custody thanks to a tip from the public.

Chief White thanked the Detroit community, saying “it was a tip that led us to this location and allowed us to do our work … we got a tip that they were here. The vehicle was spotted and our officers responded in a matter of minutes.” Police then set up a perimeter and performed surveillance, which included gathering security video that showed “one of the fugitives entering the building.”

White said that, when police found them in the basement of a Detroit commercial building, the Crumbleys “appeared to be in distress.” The unarmed couple surrendered without incident and were immediately turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department for booking.

The investigation continues into the connection between the building and the Crumbleys, however, White said the pair “appeared to be hiding in the building.” White confirmed to reporters that the Crumbleys didn’t break into the building but were let inside by a third person. The third person is under active investigation and “there’s likely to be charges brought” against that person for aiding the Crumbleys in their attempt to elude the police.

When asked how much manpower was involved in the search and capture of the Crumbleys, White said, “we’ve got a number of victims in Oxford and it takes as much manpower as it takes” to give the families the closure that they need. This was “policing excellence and what the Detroit PD does on a daily basis, I couldn’t be more proud,” said White.

