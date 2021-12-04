BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Capture 'Missing' Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter

Late Friday, the U.S. Marshals joined the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley after they failed to show up at an arraignment Friday morning. The Michigan couple are the parents of student Ethan Crumbley, who stands accused of the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and wounded seven others, including one teacher, on November 30.

As my PJ Media colleague, Megan Fox, reported, the “lawyers for the parents said they had not fled from the order to turn themselves in but left town for their own safety.” The lawyers also claimed that the Crumbleys would return for their arraignment; however, that did not happen. In their absence, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged each parent with four counts of involuntary manslaughter—a felony that carries a 15-year sentence, according to Michigan officials. It seems likely that additional charges will be added at a later date since the U.S. Marshals are now involved.

The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 3, 2021

By late Friday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service issued two official “Wanted” posters and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of both Crumbley parents. Additionally, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released an alert for two vehicles owned by the Crumbleys, a black Kia Seltos SUV and a white Kia Soul station wagon.

Early Saturday morning, CNN reported authorities had located the Crumbley’s black Kia Seltos in Detroit.

Am now in Detroit where police found a black Kia Seltos that matches the description of the vehicle connected to parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 4, 2021

Around 2:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, WDIV Local4 reported both James and Jennifer Crumbley were in custody not far from where their black Kia was found on Detroit’s east side.

UPDATE: Both of the parents are in custody. Chief White will update media at 3 a.m. both car and Crumbleys were found on Detroit’s Eastside. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/IUZ8QBJ6uD — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) December 4, 2021

Even with the parents in custody, this is an ongoing story, and PJ Media will update it as new information becomes available.

According to the Detroit Free Press, on Wednesday, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with terrorism and multiple counts of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and gun crimes leading to the deaths of Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Justin Shilling, 17; and Hana St. Juliana, 14.

Crumbley faces penalties of up to life in prison, as the death penalty has been constitutionally banned in Michigan since 1963.

