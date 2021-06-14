Hypocrisy: The Left Fights the Racism of American History While Ignoring the Racism of the Bidens

The Left’s destructive woke rampage through American history continues with the relocation of the graves of Confederate Army General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery, from a Memphis, Tennessee park.

This is the second time the general and his wife have been disinterred and moved since his death in 1877. Hopefully, this move to the National Confederate Museum at Elm Springs in Columbia, Tennessee will be the final one.

The park–once named Forrest Park for the notorious slave-owning general and Ku Klux Klan leader–had been the couple’s resting place since 1904. In 2013, the park was renamed Health Sciences Park. In late 2017, the General’s statue was removed after being defaced by wokehate Black Lives Matter activists.

Interestingly, the moving of the no-good-very-racist Forrests’s graves comes the same week the mainstream media has all but ignored revelations that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has repeatedly used verboten racist slurs in casual text conversations.

Of course, as my PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis wrote before the 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden’s long history of cozying up to racial segregationists and even praising former Ku Klux Klan leader Robert Byrd as his “friend” and “mentor” has not been a problem for the left:

Apparently, now that Donald Trump doesn’t reside in the White House, racism is A-OK as long as it isn’t in our parks or depicted by our statues. Imagine how the press would’ve handled it if these racist texts had been written by a Trump son or daughter “bantering” with his or her lawyer:

Mesires: ‘There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don’t have many. You. God,’ Hunter: ‘OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.’ Mesires: ‘My parents love was conditioned.’ Hunter: ‘My penis as of late has been un conditional.’ Mesires: ‘That’s why we are searching.’ Hunter: ‘For my penis.’ Mesires: ‘And we will always be searching.’ Hunter: ‘Its big penis George. They always find it. And I only love you because you’re black.’ Mesires: ‘It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity.’ Hunter: ‘True dat n***a. But I’m done my rant.’

That’s just one of several racist texts, and like Joe Biden’s numerous racist comments, Hunter’s racist texts are barely a blip on the mainstream media’s radar.

In a fair world with a truly neutral mainstream media, Joe and Hunter Biden would each be exposed and held to account for being racist just as the media holds historic Americans like General Nathan Bedford Forrest accountable for the racism of his time.

Instead, with every statue defaced, history rewritten, and body disinterred by the left Americans lose more and more of our collective history.

History isn’t just what we like or accept. It’s the good history and the bad history together that enables Americans to truly know and understand our past. It may seem cliché, but enlightened statesmen have pointed out, those who do not learn from history–both the good and the bad–are doomed to repeat it. Even Karl Marx knew that “history repeats itself” if we don’t learn from our mistakes.

How can Americans possibly learn from our past if it’s hidden away, defaced, rewritten, and renamed? And how can the left tolerate and ignore racism from their present-day leaders when they don’t tolerate even learning from the long-dead leaders of their past?

Either we hate racism and the racists of yesterday and today enough to hold them to account by removing them from public sight or we revere and elevate them to the highest office in the land.

It can’t be both ways.