Joe Biden Makes Racist Comments About Black Entrepreneurs

On Tuesday, while commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Joe Biden managed to say something so ridiculously racist that it’s hard not to cringe.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.”

“Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make?” he added. “And I promise you that’s why I set up this National Small Business Administration that’s much broader because they’re going to get those loans.”

BIDEN: "…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants…" pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

“These people”? Black people don’t have lawyers or accountants? Was he reading off a teleprompter or going rogue with those comments?

His remarks understandably got trashed on social media.

“I’m black and I know exactly where to get lawyers and accountants, you racist,” said Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida.

“According to Joe Biden black people don’t know how to get an ID, hire a lawyer or find an accountant…and if they don’t vote for him they ain’t black. But yea, Republicans are the real racists,” remarked Dave Rubin.

“This guy says the most racist and ignorant comments without any hesitation,” said Jessie Jane Duff. “Biden actually thinks black people are incapable of hiring or becoming accountants and lawyers.”

Biden has a long history of making racist comments and not paying any price for them. Yet the left constantly accused Donald Trump of racism without any evidence. For all of Biden’s talk about “white supremacy” being the biggest threat America is facing right now, it’s hard to ignore the way Biden talks down to black people.