Trump's Lawyers Are Now Targeting the Georgia Grand Jury Probe

The past few days have made it clear that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is determined to get Donald Trump for something — so much so that his office is trying to turn a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels into a campaign finance violation.

Bragg isn’t the only one hoping to make a name for himself by taking Trump down. Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis is in the midst of her own anti-Trump crusade.

Willis’ crusade started back in May of last year when she convened a grand jury to investigate the former president’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find more votes” to put him over Biden in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election tally.

The grand jury summoned some 75 witnesses, and Willis even tried to ensnare now-Lt. Gov. Burt Jones even as she campaigned for his Democrat opponent.

Eventually, the grand jury recommended that Willis pursue some charges, although the exact charges and who would face them have remained under wraps. Shortly after that announcement, Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the jury, beclowned herself on television with a bevy of appearances in which she laughed about the proceedings and made the whole ordeal look more ridiculous than it actually was.

But now, Trump is fighting back in the form of a legal motion to suppress the final report from the grand jury and recuse Willis’ office from further pursuing the case. Atlanta-based attorneys Jennifer Little, Drew Findling, and Marissa Goldberg filed a 483-page motion on Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The attorneys allege that Willis’ comments to the media throughout the proceedings, coupled with her politically charged attempts to involve Jones in the investigation, tainted the entire process.

“The resulting prejudicial taint cannot be excised from the results of the investigation or any future prosecution by the (Fulton DA’s) Office,” they stated in the motion.

“The filing said Georgia’s special grand jury laws ‘violate the principles of fundamental fairness and due process’ and the investigation was ‘erroneous and, more importantly, unconstitutional,'” reports the AJC.

The attorneys contend that the motivation for convening the grand jury was entirely political, despite the fact that the investigation began before Trump was a declared candidate for 2024.

“President Trump was inextricably intertwined with this investigation since its inception,” they stated in the motion. “The efforts under investigation squarely relate to his bid for a second term as president of the United States.”

The motion also discusses Kohrs’ public comments, as well as an interview that five members of the grand jury gave the AJC last week in which one juror said that when the full report comes out, “it’s gonna be massive.” The attorneys specifically pointed out that Kohrs’ interviews “failed to protect the most basic procedural and substantive constitutional rights of all individuals discussed by this investigative body.”

The attorneys also requested that a judge other than Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the special grand jury, hear the motion.

“The filing argued that McBurney violated the rights of parties impacted by the investigation by speaking to the media,” the AJC reports. “They also pointed to his interpretation of Georgia statutes, including deeming the probe criminal, not civil, in nature.”

Neither Willis’ office nor McBurney answered when the AJC requested comment.

“If successful, the Georgia challenge could wipe out the entire investigation, requiring a new prosecutor who couldn’t use any of the information Willis’ team has gathered,” reports Fox 5.

Whether the motion will be successful remains to be seen, but, given what’s coming out of New York City, It’s hard to blame Trump’s team for trying to stop more trouble from arising.

See the entire motion below:

Motion to Suppress Fulton County Grand Jury Report by PJ Media on Scribd