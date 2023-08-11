Biden’s Biased FBI to Help Ecuador Investigate Candidate’s Assassination

Ecuadorian anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated following a campaign rally in Quito this week. Now Biden’s biased FBI is reportedly heading down to help the Ecuadorian government investigate the killing.

It is unclear at this point who was behind the assassination and why. Villavicencio was shot just after entering a state-supplied vehicle, and six Colombians have since been arrested (the gunman himself was killed), according to El Pais. The outlet also announced, “Ecuador calls in FBI to assist investigation into assassination of Fernando Villavicencio.” I guess the FBI doesn’t just target pro-lifers, parents concerned about school curriculum, Catholics, and Donald Trump allies here in the U.S. — it’s ready to help other countries with its unimpeachable integrity and desire for truth, too.

El Pais reports that Ecuador’s Minister of Interior said, “In several raids in the sector of Conocoto and the south of the city, we managed to apprehend six subjects: Andres M., Jose N., Adey G., Camilo R., Jules C., Jhon R., all foreigners.”

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced Thursday that a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team will assist in the investigation into the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The mission of the U.S. agents will be to aid the Ecuadorian authorities in determining the motive for the crime and identifying the perpetrators.

El Pais called Villavicencio “a proponent of an iron fist to tackle the problem of organized crime in Ecuador” and added that he had received threats from the head of the local Los Choneros criminal gang. Villavicencio had accused local groups of links to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel. The outlet added that the latter cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel are currently fighting “for control of drug production and trafficking operations in the country.”

As an interesting side note from Bloomberg, Villavicencio was also critical of Ecuador’s oil deals with PetroChina, which is owned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP has infiltrated most countries around the world, according to Heritage Foundation, and has even established illicit police stations in many countries.

The FBI is currently under fire at home in America for its partisan targeting of alleged criminals, a problem that has worsened under Joe Biden. The FBI, for instance, conducted a sensational and intrusive raid on Donald Trump over allegations of illicitly stored classified documents. Meanwhile, the FBI never raided Joe Biden despite his extensive and ridiculously unsafe unlawful stashing of classified documents. The FBI and Justice Department continue to avoid serious action on the mounting evidence of suspicious and/or criminal activities from Hunter and Joe Biden.