Just How Much Did Christopher Wray Lie to Congress?

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress this week, and, according to whistleblowers, he lied to the House Judiciary Committee. Between increasing FBI weaponization and Wray’s antics, it seems high time to start defunding the FBI.

The FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have become ever more blatantly politically biased. As Joe Biden’s criminal son Hunter is treated with kid gloves, the FBI and DOJ have targeted and continue to target Donald Trump and his allies, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, Jan. 6 protestors, and parents concerned about woke curriculum. No wonder Wray was squirming at the hearing like Elizabeth Warren at a powwow.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend called out two lies he said Wray told. “The @FBI Director told @JudiciaryGOP that special agents did not conduct surveillance of school boards. He lied. The Joint Terrorism Task Force in my office did it. I testified about the details in May,” he tweeted.

He later retweeted a comment from show host Vince Coglianese about Friend’s own previous testimony. “I just played audio of @RealStevefriend’s testimony on air. He went into detail about how he had to write down the license plate numbers of parents, and that his colleagues joked they may investigate him next — because he’s a parent who attends school board meetings as well,” Coglianese said.

He also tweeted, “The @FBI Director told @RepTroyNehls that no agents were reassigned from child exploitation investigations to domestic terrorism. Another lie. I was reassigned from child pornography cases and told those cases were going to be considered a ‘local matter.’”

But Friend wasn’t the only whistleblower to call Wray a liar. As PJ Media’s Victoria Taft reported:

George Hill, a supervisory intelligence analyst-turned-whistleblower who already gave statements to the Judiciary Committee and its chairman Jim Jordan, says Wray could not have believed he was telling the truth when he spoke about embedded agents in the crowd on January 6, 2021…[Rep.] Biggs basically asked: How many undercover agents did the FBI deploy to be in the crowd on January 6?

Wray’s one reply was, “Again, I’m not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here. I’m not sure there were undercover agents on the scene.” According to Hill, there’s no way Wray doesn’t know that information. Speaking to WMAL radio host Vince Coglianese, Hill said of Wray, “That’s a lie, OK?”

He explained, “Having organized multiple high-security events in my time in Boston, one of which was the Boston Marathon, which I did for ten years — organized the security around that event… the FBI will always embed agents in the crowd in civilian attire.” Therefore, “The FBI would have had to violate its own protocol for decades not to have undercovers inside that crowd on January 6.”

And of course, as Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) noted to Wray at the time, testimony from other sources supports the argument that FBI agents were undercover on Jan. 6.

But are those even the only lies Wray told? At this point, it seems impossible to be sure whether anything he said was true. If Wray was willing to be deceptive under oath, there is no way of trusting him at all. Then again, he works for the Biden administration, which thrives and survives on lies, so I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised.

As Friend previously told PJ Media, “In recent years, the FBI and DOJ’s dishonest tactics are their calling card.”