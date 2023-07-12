'That's a Lie': Whistleblower Demolishes FBI Director's Story About Embedded Agents on J6

An FBI whistleblower says FBI Director Christopher Wray lied in testimony before the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

George Hill, a supervisory intelligence analyst-turned-whistleblower who already gave statements to the Judiciary Committee and its chairman Jim Jordan, says Wray could not have believed he was telling the truth when he spoke about embedded agents in the crowd on January 6, 2021.

As PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported, Wray’s dissembling during the colloquy with Arizona Republican Andy Biggs about the FBI presence in the crowd on January 6 triggered BS detectors all over America.

Biggs basically asked: How many undercover agents did the FBI deploy to be in the crowd on January 6?

[…W]e’re focusing on those who were there in an undercover capacity on January 6. How many were there?” Wray played dumb: “Again, I’m not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here. I’m not sure there were undercover agents on the scene.” “I find that kind of a remarkable statement, Director,” Biggs claimed. “At this point, you don’t know whether there were undercover federal agents, FBI agents, in the crowd or in the Capitol on January 6?”

Wray issued a wandering statement about court cases and pinkie swears, but Biggs drilled down. “Did you have any assets present that day?” Biggs asked. Seems a simple enough question, but unfortunately the director couldn’t settle on just one answer. He veered from one possible answer to another like an out-of-control 12-year-old bumper car driver. It went something like this: No, I don’t know if there were agents that day (even though we already know there were because people have eyes and court filings), and I can’t talk about the agents. Then he said something about undercover agents, about which he had gauzy recollections. What tea leaves he left behind indicated an acknowledgment that, yes, there were agents there that day.

Here’s the back and forth, but just know before you watch that Wray was dissembling.

FBI Director Wray just told me he "does not believe" there were any undercover FBI agents in or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This claim has been already debunked—including by the former U.S. Capitol Police Chief. Wray will be held accountable for this lie. pic.twitter.com/jJ4RV3PINE — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 12, 2023

And how do we know the FBI director spoke with a forked tongue?

Whistleblower George Hill says there’s no possible way Wray couldn’t know about “undercovers” walking among the innocent — and guilty — on January 6.

Hill said what “struck me between the eyes” was that Wray at least acknowledged “there were CHS’s [Confidential Human Sources] and agents embedded in the Capitol.”

“Again, I was the one who brought this to the attention of the Committee [last February] but he actually admitted it,” he told WMAL radio host Vince Coglianese.

The host indicated that Wray wasn’t sure there were undercover FBI agents in the crowd, to which Hill shot back, “That’s a lie, OK?” And then he explained how he would know and how the director would have known: “Having organized multiple high-security events in my time in Boston, one of which was the Boston Marathon which I did for ten years – organized the security around that event.” And he claimed that “the FBI will always embed agents in the crowd in civilian attire.” He said they’d do Terry stops when they had reasonable suspicion of a crime. “There’s no way – no way – [not to have agents in the crowd]. The FBI would have had to violate its own protocol for decades not to have undercovers inside that crowd on January 6. It’s not just normal, it’s SOP, standard operating procedure.”

“So that’s a lie?” Coglianese asked.

“Absolutely,” Hill confirmed. “I’d look him in the eye and tell him it’s a lie. He would have had to have violated his own procedures going back decades [not to have agents in the crowd].”

Why would Chris Wray prevaricate over undercover agents being in the crowd? On January 6 and thereafter people made a game out of picking out the feds in the crowd. What could the FBI director be concerned about?

That came later in the conversation when Colglianese brought up the Gretchen Whitmer “kidnapping and murder plot” and the specter of FBI agents blending into the crowd and acting as agents provocateur — intentionally stirring up trouble. “What I don’t want is the FBI undercovers inciting a riot” or calling “on the people to burn down the building.”

Hill’s response was not reassuring. “The details are different but it’s no different from these terrorism cases they’ve been putting together since 9/11 where you have people barely capable of backing a car down a driveway and the FBI saunters up to them undercover and walks that fine line between entrapment and a conviction,” he said. “This happens all the time. This is part of the culture.”

The host brought up the line of questioning during the hearing by Congressman Glenn Ivey thanking Christoper Wray for intervening in “the FBI’s kidnap attempt of Gretchen Whitmer”: “…of course, the FBI intervened. They planned it. They had two morons sitting in the room drooling on themselves and then the FBI plan the whole thing out and when they ‘catch the guys’ they get awards.”

Hill concurred, saying that one of the Whitmer “conspiracists” “doesn’t have the intellectual capacity, the IQ, to process day-to-day events.” He concluded, “Everybody always says it’s just a few bad apples at the top, well GS-14 supervisory special agent is not at the top. Training doesn’t stop bad behavior just like gun laws don’t stop criminals from using guns.”

What he doesn’t know is if FBI agents in the crowd on January 6 started trouble. We already know that D.C. Metro police urged people to break in and climb the scaffolding (indeed, they climbed the scaffolding themselves) outside the Capitol Building that day.

Is it really that big a stretch to think the FBI was in on that too?

