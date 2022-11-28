White House FINALLY Comments on China Protests — to Push Vaccination in U.S.

If you thought the Democrats couldn’t turn a freedom movement in China into an advertisement for COVID-19 vaccines, you would be wrong. Biden’s White House has yet to release an official statement on the massive anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) protests rocking China. Apparently the pro-freedom movement pushback on harsh COVID lockdowns and a genocidal government’s policy is not important enough for Biden to pay attention. But a White House National Security Council spokesperson did provide Press Trust of India (PTI) with comments on the protests — concluding with an endorsement of more COVID-19 vaccination in America.

“We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes the PRC (People’s Republic of China),” the White House spokesperson said. (So why did Biden’s FBI arrest two dozen pro-life activists for peaceful protests of abortion?)

The White House spokesperson then gave a mild critique of the CCP “zero-COVID” policy that brought starvation, inhumane working conditions, mass internment, and forced family separation to millions of Chinese. “We’ve said that zero-COVID is not a policy we are pursuing here in the United States,” the spokesperson told PTI. “And as we’ve said, we think it’s going to be very difficult for the People’s Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their zero-COVID strategy.”

The spokesperson quickly moved on from China’s failure to the Biden administration’s supposed success. “For us, we are focused on what works and that means using the public health tools like: continuing to enhance vaccination rates and making testing and treatment easily accessible.”

The Biden administration continues to ignore scientific evidence in favor of pushing the COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer executive Janine Small recently admitted to the European Parliament — with a laugh — that the company did not test whether its COVID-19 vaccine stopped transmission of the virus before it was put on the market. New York’s Supreme Court recently ruled that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” And Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recently released an analysis showing the relative incidence of cardiac-related death increased by 84% in men ages 18-39 within 28 days of mRNA vaccination. This is just one of the multiple studies warning that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause serious injury and death.

Biden’s America also continues to look weak on the world stage. China emerged as a central power at the recent G20 Summit, while Biden primarily made news beforehand by dressing in what looked like a Mao Zedong costume. Chinese state media then pointedly excluded Biden from a list of world leaders with whom Chinese dictator Xi Jinping met at conference.

Riots and protests of the CCP’s draconian policies continue to spread in China despite the constant threat of arrest and other punishments. Fox News reported that there is footage and reports of arrests and violent clashes between CCP police and protestors.