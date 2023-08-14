WATCH: CNN Hack Smears Small Donors as 'One of the Biggest Problems for Democracy™, GOP'

Smug CNN contributor Jonah Goldberg had the following to say on air about the relative merits of small donors vs. billionaire donors while fawning co-panelists looked on in approval of his wisdom:

There was a lot of cheering and self-congratulations about the rise of small donors a decade ago, and now small donors are actually one of the biggest problems for democracy, for the GOP… Large donors actually have a strategic view about moderation, who can win, and who can’t. Small donors are really just venting their spleen with their credit card, and they lock candidates into positions that can hurt them in the general election.

CNN’s Jonah Goldberg: “Large donors actually have a strategic view about moderation, who can win, and who can’t. Small donors are really just venting their spleen with their credit card.” pic.twitter.com/JLOXRVMf4G — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 10, 2023

Let it not be lost on any reader who has donated a portion of your paycheck to a political campaign that, unless you are a member of the top 1% of the 1% who is a billionaire (there are only about 800 such people in the United States), Jonah Goldberg is calling you the “biggest problem for democracy.”

“Such an important point,” fellow hack Dana Bash chimes in at the end of the clip.

Bash is right, actually, that Goldberg’s point is important because it serves as the crystallization of how the ruling class (with CNN as its mouthpiece) views the peasantry it presides over in American “democracy” — which, in fact, is a façade for reasons I have elaborated on elsewhere.

“Love when CNN says the quiet part out loud: Apparently the real threat to democracy is regular Americans supporting candidates they like with a couple bucks, while the real saviors of democracy are the billionaires subverting those choices with millions in campaign donations!” wrote commentator Batya Ungar-Sargon on Twitter.

Love when CNN says the quiet part out loud: Apparently the real threat to democracy is regular Americans supporting candidates they like with a couple bucks, while the real saviors of democracy are the billionaires subverting those choices with millions in campaign donations! https://t.co/0OAkzy7Pc0 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2023

Individual billionaire donors and multinational corporations have dominated American electoral politics for at least forty years at this point, with the one notable exception being Donald J. Trump, who managed to get elected without, largely, the support of these constituencies — one of the many reasons that the corporate state media is obsessed with putting him in prison, preferably until his death.

More Perfect Union recently did some excellent man-on-the-street interviews with Trump supporters at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. They reflected the growing contempt that the American populace at large has for the billionaires and their corporate state media lapdogs like Jonah Goldberg.

There is no more potent force in American politics at the moment than economic populism. The Democrat Party has clearly turned up its nose at the prospect of dealing with the elites who have run the American economy and society into the gutter over the past several decades, which means the GOP — if it backs the right candidates — has the opportunity to capitalize on that energy.