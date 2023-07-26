Irish Farmers Protest Government Cow Sacrifice to Climate Gods

I covered at PJ Media last month the announced intention of the Irish governing authorities to sacrifice tens of thousands of cows — which the native population depends on for sustenance — so as to appease the mercurial, paganistic climate change gods.

Via The Telegraph, June 2, 2023:

The collateral damage of net zero is now getting uncomfortably close to home. First Dutch farmers were threatened with compulsory purchases to satisfy EU emissions targets, fomenting a new revolt in the process. Now it’s Ireland’s turn, where the government is reportedly looking at plans to cull around 200,000 cows to meet its climate targets. The scheme would be a bit like voluntary redundancy, with farmers offered financial inducements to give up their cows.

In response, thousands of farmers have begun what you might call the Dutch Farmer Revolt 2.0 (more on the Dutch parallels coming up).

Via the Irish Examiner, July 14, 2023:

Over 2,000 farmers turned out to a rally in Bandon on Thursday night as frustrations and fears grow over the potential cut to the nitrates derogation stocking rate. On foot and in tractors and trucks, attendees came from across industry and gathered in the West Cork town as they voiced their concerns about how a decrease from a maximum stocking rate of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare on dairy farms to 220kg can impact on farm incomes, livelihoods, and rural communities.

JUST IN: Farmers in Ireland are protesting against the government's plan to slaughter 200,000 dairy cows to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 55,000 direct and indirect jobs are threatened 🚨🚨🚨 Why do governments push these crazy plans to reduce food supply? 🔊 pic.twitter.com/4vDZz2yu9l — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 15, 2023

The most important element to consider here is that this anti-agriculture, anti-human project to shut down food production in the name of climate change is global in nature.

I reported elsewhere last year on the same basic phenomenon in Sri Lanka, in which the government banned fertilizer imports overnight. This predictably led to massive food shortages and a wrecked economy, followed by political instability.

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, the global technocrats then capitalized on the mess they helped to create by installing a bona fide WEF member as president.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Regenerative Farmer Explains the Problem With ‘Consensus’ in The Science™

In the Netherlands, the same phenomenon is likewise underway.

The government shutdown of food production is not occurring in a vacuum.

The global COVID-19 lockdowns also produced — one inclined to “conspiracy theory” might speculate intentionally — a worldwide food shortage by cutting off the export of both food and fertilizer. “In many countries, food industries’ workers were moderated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused food factories to reduce or slow down their production,” per research published in Elsevier. “Airline closures, national and international restrictions, and lockdowns have severely disrupted the food supply chain.”

The Karamel-uh entity recently announced the U.S. government’s intentions to depopulate the planet for climate change — an honest mistake of a Freudian slip?

Put those puzzle pieces together however you will.