Why Isn't Trump Using the Most Obvious Disparaging Nickname for Chris Christie?

Far be it for me to tell the world’s leading insult comic how to do his job, but here it goes:

“Kristy Kreme,” or some variation thereof.

To be totally transparent, I thought the nickname was a stroke of genius that came to me while I sat by the pool. Yet, upon doing a web search (using Brave, by the way, the best of all browsers that you should consider if you don’t want to give away all of your personal data to Google), I discovered that Christie’s political opponents in New Jersey came up with it all the way back in 2016.

It’s time, in my estimation, for Trump to get serious about taking on the former New Jersey governor before he becomes even a remotely serious threat.

Yes, Christie is a fraud who is probably not going to go anywhere. He is as RINO as RINO can be and personally unattractive. I cannot support anyone with a BMI north of 30. Call me shallow, or whatever. As I have said before, people need to get their stuff together on a personal level before embarking on a project to save a nation of 350 million people. I learned that maxim from Jordan Peterson, one that I embrace because I believe it’s true.

Nonetheless, Christie is polling at 10% in the primary field by some accounts.

Here’s my prediction: at some point the donor/establishment class is going to coalesce full-force behind Christie once it becomes clear that it’s going to come down to Trump vs. an establishment candidate. This isn’t a value judgment, just my as-objective-as-possible assessment of DeSantis: he doesn’t have the juice. He doesn’t have the indescribable, impalpable rock star thing that politicians need to take off in the imaginations of voters at the national level.

Obama had it. Trump has it. DeSantis does not.

Christie is doing well – and better and better — because he is positioning himself as a fighter. That’s what the GOP base wants. Sometimes it might be a little schizophrenic about who or what, exactly, it wants its champion to fight — but it wants him to fight for sure.

That’s why slimy characters like Asa Hutchinson, aside from just being slimy, stand no chance: they transparently have no testicles to speak of, and so obviously repeat whatever their donors tell them to repeat.

BREAKING: Crowd mercilessly BOOS Republican Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson at #ACTCON pic.twitter.com/8yEHDU4V4M — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2023

What’s important, of course, is the appearance of forthrightness and integrity and a willingness, not necessarily the substance, to go to war for what’s right. It’s the character acting that matters largely in American politics. Optics are king and seemingly will be as long as electoral politics are a thing.

Why not make Christie pay for his most obvious optical flaw — the RINO in the room, if you will — with a brand new nickname evoking alliterative images of doughnuts?