Techno-Hell: The Science™ Concocts Synthetic Human 'Model' Embryos Using Stem Cells

The transhumanist revolution rolls on with no apparent brakes of any kind.

High-profile politicians, ethicists, or pundits rarely, if ever, even mention in passing the very real and very imminent replacement of biological humans with laboratory concoctions. These are developed in the dark and often subject to no real scrutiny by the public, despite the dramatic and existential implications for the human race.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

Scientists have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, in a groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm. Scientists say these model embryos, which resemble those in the earliest stages of human development, could provide a crucial window on the impact of genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriage. However, the work also raises serious ethical and legal issues as the lab-grown entities fall outside current legislation in the UK and most other countries. The structures do not have a beating heart or the beginnings of a brain, but include cells that would typically go on to form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself.

Note the intentional use of clinical terms like “model embryos” “structures,” etc. to describe potential humans and human tissues. This rhetorical trick subtly undermines the concept of humans as anything other than conglomerations of molecules, free to be manipulated at will by The Science™.

Last year, as I reported previously elsewhere, Chile adopted a most queer piece of legislation designed to protect the “human rights,” as it were, of genetically modified human chimeras (translated from original Spanish):

Law No. 21.422 prohibits labor discrimination against mutations or alterations of genetic material, and in turn ‘prohibits demanding any certificate or test to verify that the worker does not have such alterations or mutations in his human genome. The rule establishes that “no employer may condition the hiring of workers, their permanence or the renewal of their contract, or the promotion or mobility in their employment, in the absence of mutations or alterations in your genome ”.

It’s not just humans that are being gene-edited, the lasting impacts of which on DNA, the fabric of life, are unknown and, perhaps, unknowable given our current highly limited state of understanding.

Bill Gates, for instance, as I also previously reported, is currently hard at work letting loose 30 million genetically modified mosquitoes on unsuspecting and unprepared populations around the globe. These are Third-World countries, where regulatory restrictions on such activities are lax and, at any rate, officials are highly amenable to cash payments in exchange for tacit approval.

The technologists are also developing lab-grown meat, which is now approved for production in the United States. Meanwhile, the vegans out there can treat themselves to CRISPR gene-edited Conscious™ Greens.

The pace of technological advancement is dizzying. Regulatory oversight in all industries lags behind development, but this deficiency is particularly evident in the case of genetic modification. Almost no one, including the scientists doing the work, understand exactly what they are doing. They are adult children playing with fire, and it’s a global threat to humanity.