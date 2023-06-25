Techno-Hell: The WEF Wants to Monitor Workers' Brain Waves for Productivity

“Cognitive liberty,” as the technocrats call it, may soon be a relic of the before-times, replaced with “brain transparency.”

They already say that your kids don’t belong to you; they belong to the state, just like any Brave New World-style technocrat would claim. Now, apparently, they are laying claim to your innermost thoughts.

I want your skulls

I need your skulls Demon I am and face I peel

See your skin turned inside out

‘Cause I’ve gotta have you on my wall

Gotta have you on my wall, ’cause I want your skulls

—The Misfits, ‘Skulls’/the technocratic ethos

At the 2023 Davos meeting, WEF technocrat Nita Farahany presented the economic implications, which she is very bullish on, regarding a novel surveillance capability that employers will enjoy in the near future over their workers.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

Nita Farahany, a Duke University professor and futurist, gave a presentation at Davos about neurotechnology that is creating “brain transparency”… The new technologies, which Farahany says are being deployed in workplaces around the world, may prove to be nearly as destructive. They include a variety of wearable sensors that read the brain’s electrical impulses and can show how fatigued you are, whether you’re focused on the task at hand or if your attention is wandering. According to Farahany, thousands of companies have hooked workers ranging from train drivers to miners up to these devices already, in the name of workplace safety… Farahany paints a picture of a near future in which every office worker could be fitted with a small wearable that would constantly record brain activity, creating an omnipotent record of your thoughts, attention and energy that the boss could study at leisure. No longer would it be enough to look like you’re working hard: your own brainwaves could reveal that you were slacking off.

As Farahany explains, companies will now have theoretical access by way of this technology to measure brain waves and then deduce what the worker is paying attention to — i.e., their work or social media gossip or sex fantasies or whatever.

As I have previously reported at PJ Media, via a different technological avenue, other scientists are hard at work figuring out how to use functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to turn thought into text.

Via University of Texas:

A new artificial intelligence system called a semantic decoder can translate a person’s brain activity — while listening to a story or silently imagining telling a story — into a continuous stream of text. The system developed by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin might help people who are mentally conscious yet unable to physically speak, such as those debilitated by strokes, to communicate intelligibly again. The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, was led by Jerry Tang, a doctoral student in computer science, and Alex Huth, an assistant professor of neuroscience and computer science at UT Austin. The work relies in part on a transformer model, similar to the ones that power Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

“Imagine the compliance,” to quote Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the context of nanotech in drugs that transmit a signal back to the doctor — or pharmaceutical corporation or government or whoever is interested — confirming that the patient has swallowed the pill.

Imagine the compliance, indeed.