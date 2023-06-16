Why Is the Corporate State Media Running Interference for Delusional WEF Technocrats With God Complexes?

While researching for an article about the WEF and its religious fixation on artificial intelligence, I came upon a curious “fact check” from corporate state media outlet the Associated Press.

“WEF never said Jesus is ‘fake news,’ despite claims,” reads the Associated Press headline.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

CLAIM: The World Economic Forum has declared that “Jesus is fake news” and “God is dead.” AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The organization and its founder, Klaus Schwab, did not make these declarations, as some social media posts suggest. The comments, which are taken out of context, were made by Yuval Noah Harari, an author and historian who has spoken at WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“Fake news” sounds terrible. So that must surely mean that Harari never said anything to the effect of deeply-held tenets of Christianity being “fake news.” Right?

Continuing:

The comments highlighted in the stories appear to be paraphrased from Harari, an author and historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who spoke at the Davos conference in 2018 and 2020. “All these stories about Jesus rising from the dead and being the son of God – this is fake news,” he said in a 2018 interview at Google as he tried to explain how a Jewish rabbi might dismiss Christian beliefs when promoting their own faith. Harari also referenced Friedrich Nietzsche’s famous quote that “God is dead” in his 2015 work “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.” “More than a century after Nietzsche pronounced Him dead, God seems to be making a comeback,” he wrote. “But this is a mirage. God is dead – it’s just taking a while to get rid of the body.” And when discussing the promise of new and future technologies, Harari, who has written a number of popular science books, has warned about the potential dangers, often in Biblical terms. “We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction,” Harari said in a 2020 interview. “We are really upgrading humans into gods. We are acquiring, for instance, the power to re-engineer life, and we have to be extremely careful not to confuse this power with wisdom.”

By “upgrading humans into gods,” he means not everyone but rather himself and his inner circle of sociopathic technocrats who lead the World Economic Forum and the various Western governments its head, Klaus Schwab, openly brags about “penetrating.”

Watch Klaus Schwab bragging about WEF being able to penetrate cabinets. Just think how easy it would be for WEF to penetrate corporations and companies? pic.twitter.com/rV0fGKyuFK — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 13, 2023

Anyone who spends any time consuming the ideology of the World Economic Forum elite will understand that their entire ethos is dismissing religion as an outdated cultural artifact to be replaced with worship at the altar of artificial intelligence and the technocracy that they are hoping it will build for them.

Harari recently fantasized publicly about using artificial intelligence to rewrite the Bible so that spiritual revelation will become the sole domain of non-human machines: