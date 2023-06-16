Lady Gaga Becomes Pfizer Shill

This week in clown world, the serfs are now encouraged to look to Lady Gaga for healthcare advice.

Via Fierce Pharma:

Pfizer has a new star on the telephone. After working with Khloe Kardashian to move Nurtec ODT to the edge of glory, the migraine therapy’s marketing team has signed up Lady Gaga to give patients a million reasons to take the treatment. The Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award-winning star is the new face of Nurtec ODT. Lady Gaga put out a post to her 55 million followers on Instagram about her use of the medicine, saying that when she tried the drug “for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner.” Pfizer also made a photo of Lady Gaga the focal point of its Nurtec ODT website and released an ad featuring the star. In the 30-second TV spot, we see Lady Gaga, described in a caption as an “actual patient,” singing and playing a piano as the celeb discusses her experience in a voiceover, explaining that “I know what it’s like to perform through pain” and alerting fellow migraine sufferers to the Pfizer drug.

Gaga – Now the Face of Pfizer’s New Migraine Drug Nurtec ODT pic.twitter.com/wQX5rNjhRu — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) June 16, 2023

What’s amazing is that Pfizer must have some market research data to believe that rolling out Lady Gaga to casually endorse their products like they’re toothpaste or soda will actually produce a substantial return on investment to make it worth the effort. Sadly, they might be right.

There is something deeply perverse and cynical about using a vapid pop star to sell medicine. Nothing is sacred. Educating the public about how best to solve serious health issues like migraines is now the domain of Lady Gaga.

As I recently noted in the context of unconfirmed allegations of Jamie Foxx’s COVID vaccine injury, celebrities have been front and center of the propaganda push since early 2021 to, as the Public Health™ “experts” say, “get shots into arms.”

Here is Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson acknowledging, in her own estimation, the vaccine injury she suffered in the form of Bell’s palsy.

That’s quite an assessment — one that might lead a rational person to be angry about being duped by the government, state media, and pharmaceutical industry.

Instead of expressing morally righteous indignation or perhaps anger, Gibson, without cognitive dissonance, advocates the shot and says she did it and would do it again out of a sense of social responsibility. This is called “Stockholm syndrome,” and it demonstrates the groupthink power that the liberal cult is capable of exerting upon its own members.