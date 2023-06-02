Inside Source Alleges Jamie Foxx Left 'Partially Blind and Paralyzed' Due to COVID Shot

Diligent consumers of American pop culture (God save their souls) may have noticed that A-lister (or at least solid B-lister) Jamie Foxx has been MIA since April.

Via Fox News:

The details of Jamie Foxx’s “medical complication” remain a mystery over a month after the actor was reportedly hospitalized. Foxx, whose condition was first announced by his daughter Corinne Foxx, broke his silence in May but has yet to directly discuss any details of his health and recovery. Close pal and colleague Nick Cannon recently claimed the “Collateral” star will speak to fans “when he’s ready.”

Quoting an anonymous source close to the family, journalist AJ Benza suggests that the undefined illness may be severe side effects caused by the COVID-19 shots.

Via Economic Times of India:

A sense of concern has taken over the fans as new reports suggest that Hollywood star Jamie Foxx’s mystery medical condition has left him “partially paralysed” and “blind.” While the family always called it a “medical complication,” and that the actor was recuperating, no other health details were provided to the public. Contrary to his family’s update, the okmagazine.com quoted Hollywood journalist AJ Benza, who got in touch with a source close to Foxx, saying that the superstar suffered a series of other complications after getting his Covid-19 vaccine. During an appearance on Dr Drew Pinsky’s online show ‘Ask Dr Drew’, Benza revealed that Foxx got a blood clot in his brain. “Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but in the movie, he was in, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind,” he was quoted as saying to the podcaster.

It should be noted that, at this time, the reporting is not confirmed and the family has denied the claims on the record. However, if indeed the reporting that the COVID-19 shots are the suspected source of Foxx’s illness is factual, he is likely under immense pressure behind the scenes from his agent, manager, etc. to not come out publicly to blame the “vaccine” (which is not actually a vaccine but mRNA that manipulates cells into producing the spike protein).

Nowhere is the COVID-19 Stockholm Syndrome stronger than in the upper echelons of the degenerate Western pop culture machine. Consider the sad case of Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson, who blames her case of Bell’s palsy (a known side effect of the shot) on the jab in a teary-eyed social media post. Yet, presumably due to the pushback she anticipated, she proclaims she’d do it all over again in classic battered-wife fashion “because it’s what we have to do to see people.”