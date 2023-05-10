Deep State Technocrats Convene in D.C. Spy Museum, Collude to Rig 2024 Election

The Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR), a self-described “nonprofit whose core mission is to work with election officials and build confidence in elections that voters should trust,” hosted a May 8-9 conference billed as “The Summit on American Democracy.” The venue was a curious choice.
Via CEIR:
The Summit on American Democracy, presented by the Center for Election Innovation & Research, will take place on May 8-9, 2023 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Featuring panel sessions and discussions, the summit will be a forum for citizens across the political spectrum – election officials, experts, and members of the media – to discuss pressing issues, and share actionable ideas to further strengthen our democracy in a bipartisan and nonpartisan way.
The speaker list featured a slew of secretaries of state, de facto state media journalists from NPR, CNN, and the Washington Post, and the Maricopa County, Ariz., supervisor (the county is a major battleground for election integrity), among others.
The organization’s executive director, David Becker, is not a household political name. But he has been extremely influential for years behind the scenes in rigging voting rules to ensure maximum benefit for the Democrat Party, such as making mail-in voting as easy as possible.
Becker is, to put it lightly, a controversial figure. Back in the early aughts, while serving as a leading lawyer at the SEC, Becker worked on the Bernie Madoff investigation but failed to declare his conflict of interest, having previously received a $2 million payout from a Madoff account. He has also been the subject of an ethics complaint while working for the Department of Justice. “He’s a hard-core leftist,” his colleague at the DOJ, Brad Schlozman, remarked at the time. “Couldn’t stand conservatives.”
In an unusually frank chronicling of the Deep State’s election-rigging activities, a remarkable and underreported Time Magazine article from February 2021 detailed “an extraordinary shadow effort” by a consortium of organizations such as CEIR to ensure the 2020 election went Biden’s way (emphasis added):
Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.