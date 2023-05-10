Deep State Technocrats Convene in D.C. Spy Museum, Collude to Rig 2024 Election

The Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR), a self-described “nonprofit whose core mission is to work with election officials and build confidence in elections that voters should trust,” hosted a May 8-9 conference billed as “The Summit on American Democracy.” The venue was a curious choice.

The Summit on American Democracy, presented by the Center for Election Innovation & Research, will take place on May 8-9, 2023 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Featuring panel sessions and discussions, the summit will be a forum for citizens across the political spectrum – election officials, experts, and members of the media – to discuss pressing issues, and share actionable ideas to further strengthen our democracy in a bipartisan and nonpartisan way.

The speaker list featured a slew of secretaries of state, de facto state media journalists from NPR, CNN, and the Washington Post, and the Maricopa County, Ariz., supervisor (the county is a major battleground for election integrity), among others.

The organization’s executive director, David Becker, is not a household political name. But he has been extremely influential for years behind the scenes in rigging voting rules to ensure maximum benefit for the Democrat Party, such as making mail-in voting as easy as possible.

Becker is, to put it lightly, a controversial figure. Back in the early aughts, while serving as a leading lawyer at the SEC, Becker worked on the Bernie Madoff investigation but failed to declare his conflict of interest, having previously received a $2 million payout from a Madoff account. He has also been the subject of an ethics complaint while working for the Department of Justice. “He’s a hard-core leftist,” his colleague at the DOJ, Brad Schlozman, remarked at the time. “Couldn’t stand conservatives.”

In an unusually frank chronicling of the Deep State's election-rigging activities, a remarkable and underreported Time Magazine article from February 2021 detailed "an extraordinary shadow effort" by a consortium of organizations such as CEIR to ensure the 2020 election went Biden's way