Techno-Hell: OpenAI Founder Pushes Eye Scans for Crypto Users

The ongoing transition to biometric IDs continues.

Via Yahoo! Finance:

The Worldcoin orb resembles a bowling ball conceived by Steve Jobs or an oversized Magic 8 ball possessed by HAL 9000. Its glossy exterior envelops the sphere, save for a gaping black circle in the front that houses three sensors positioned in a triangle… Each week, about 40,000 people subject themselves to the scan. On a chilly Sunday in March, I became one of them, with an orb-carrying Worldcoin employee stopping by my cramped Brooklyn apartment. After two years of reading about the company, I welcomed the opportunity to meet the orb face-to-face. Finally, once the technician wrestled it from a specially designed backpack and connected it to an internet hotspot, I was able to stare into its depths. The orb responded with beeps and bops, lighting up white and red as it scanned my iris and beamed the encoded results back to the mothership. After about 45 seconds, the World App on my phone illuminated, revealing that I had been successfully verified. I was myself, after all.

A couple of years back, a Swedish company pioneered chip implants to serve as “vaccine passports” when COVID-19 was the current thing. Just as iris scanning is not really about workplace security now, “vaccine passports” weren’t really about Public Health™ back then.

Other invasive technologies, heavily promoted by the World Economic Forum, exist to monitor and regulate where we travel and what we eat under the auspices of fighting “climate change.” It’s called a “carbon tracker” and it works by monitoring behavior and assigning everyday actions a “carbon score” theoretically based on how much carbon was consumed in the process.

Of course, humans exhale carbon dioxide. So one is forced to wonder: how many points will the carbon score application dock the slave for breathing?

Whatever the justification will be—convenience, Public Health™, national security—the corporate state will never stop pushing invasive biomedical technology to surveil and control the digital techno-serfs. The social control applications of biomedical technology attached to the slave at all times are far too immense and attractive. They are the ultimate pair of handcuffs.

The mantra, borrowed from Malcolm X, is “by whatever means necessary.”

The logical destination, taken to its extreme, which is rapidly becoming plausible, in the absence of pushback, will be the full synthesis of humans in labs – if “human” can still be what they’re called – and the phasing out of “bio-humans.”