Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Bill Targeting 'Foreign Agents'

Via BBC:

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Georgia’s capital for the second day after parliament backed a draft law which critics say limits press freedom and civil liberties… Some protesters in Tbilisi were seen falling on the ground and coughing, while others waved EU and Georgian flags. There has been widespread international condemnation of the bill. It would require non-governmental and media organisations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to declare themselves as “foreign agents”, or face hefty fines and possible imprisonment.

A huge new pro-EU protest officially started in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi 2 minutes ago. All eyes on Georgia tonight. 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/D1faRFHzLg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 8, 2023

Georgia, like Ukraine and other former Soviet satellites, is very much a battleground as Western and Russian forces vie for geopolitical influence in the region.

Having lived recently in Georgia, where I conducted many informal surveys of the sociopolitical landscape, I know the people are very Westward-facing in their orientation. EU flags and, after the war, Ukraine flags abound, as does street graffiti condemning Russia. Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU and, in their wildest dreams, NATO are naked.

Regarding the proposed law, on the one hand, there is the principle of free speech at stake.

On the other hand, USAID and other arms of the multinational corporate state — the targets of this bill — that camouflage themselves as “humanitarian” organizations are very active in Georgia. For instance, they fund various LGBTQ+++™ initiatives in the largely conservative, orthodox Christian nation, much to the chagrin of nationalists.

Far-right groups are tearing up and burning rainbow flags outside the Georgian parliament. They plan to march to the offices of Georgian Dream, the EU Delegation to Georgia, and then return to parliament. pic.twitter.com/biTewuKGUw — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) July 2, 2022

Such activities, of course, arguably represent improper political meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign country.

What is Georgia to do to prevent its culture from going the way of the corrupt and crumbling Western nation-states in Europe and North America it, ironically, admires in many ways and views as protectors against Russian aggression?

It’s a very convoluted dilemma for the tiny Caucus nation with no easy answers.