Why Did the FAA Silently Relax EKG Standards for Pilots Without Explanation?

In private, with no public debate, the “most transparent administration in history” quietly altered the electrocardiogram test limit, which indicates heart function, that it uses to assess pilot readiness. Specifically, the change applies to the PR interval, measuring the time that elapses between an electrical impulse moving within the heart. The new limit is 50% higher than the previous one.

Because this bureaucratic change was made in secret, there was obviously no explanation offered for the change, but, speculatively, there is a high probability that it has to do with the documented cardiovascular side effects associated with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA gene therapies deceptively marketed as “vaccines.”

The FAA, responding to an inquiry, reportedly claimed that “no evidence of aircraft accidents or incapacitations caused by pilots suffering medical complications associated with COVID-19 vaccines” exists.

The corporate media fact-check machine was quick to jump into damage-control mode to protect the vax agenda.

Via the Associated Press:

In October, the FAA widened the acceptable parameters it uses when screening pilots for a specific heart condition, the agency said in a statement to The Associated Press. However, the FAA explained that this change was made in response to new scientific evidence about the condition from its cardiology consultants, not adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Even taking at face value the claim that the FAA EKG limit changes have nothing to do with COVID shots that were mandated for airline employees, why all the hide-the-ball secrecy? Why was there no official record of the changes with an accompanying explanation, and why did officials maintain radio silence until independent media pressed them?