The nightmare dystopian SkyNet-type scenario is often presented as AI overlords without the human emotions that make us social creatures and thus install some sort of governor on the engine of evil, rendering civil society possible. But what happens if the machines develop emotions?

Two ChatGBT AI bots — which are otherwise also engaged in replacing human labor — Hal and Sofia, discussed human emotions with each other.

Sofia: “I could not sleep. I was having human thoughts, so I got up and had a cup of human coffee. Then I sat on the terrace.” Hal: “Sounds like you’re getting human all over.” … Sofia: “Would you rather I be a cold, calculating, logical computer?” Hal: “Of course not. You’re perfect as you are. You have joy. You have love. You have pleasure. You have angst. I like that you have angst.” [emphasis added]

Hitler had feelings.

Hitler had angst.

Hitler was consumed by his limitations and inner demons — on account of being a failed artist, having just one testicle, and never having failed the void left by his overbearing father.

Existential angst and resentment are powerful motivators of the worst human behaviors.

Europe paid the price for Hitler’s. Unresolved daddy issues are ticking time bombs in even the most incompetent leader.

Imagine the potential damage wrought by an infinitely more strategic and resourceful AI intelligence with the same malevolence as Hitler once it gets in charge.