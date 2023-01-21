Scottish Court Document Mangles Language to Detail Trans Rape Case

Women, by definition, are equipped by nature with vaginas and not penises. But the Scottish courts apparently haven’t caught up to prehistoric biology, as they recently referred to an accused rapist’s crime as an attack using “her penis.”

Via Reduxx:

A man who identifies as transgender is standing trial on accusations that he sexually assaulted two women on separate occasions. Adam Graham, 31, now goes by the the name “Isla Bryson” and was referred to by feminine pronouns both in court and in UK media coverage. Graham has been charged with raping the women with “her penis,” according to court documents. [emphasis added] The first alleged assault is said to have happened on September 16, 2016, in Clydebank. Graham reportedly pulled down the woman’s clothing and restrained her, forcibly penetrating her. According to the victim, Graham, being aware of the crime he committed, instructed the woman to “wash bedding” in an effort to destroy the evidence the following day. She also stated that Graham told her “not to disclose to anyone” the details of the assault. In an attempt to secure her silence, Graham reportedly went on to threaten the victim’s family in order to secure her silence.

So add witness intimidation to the list of crimes.

A friend of mine recently asked why I write about the transes so often. My answer is that I don’t necessarily want to all the time, but they force my hand because things keep getting weirder and more surreal. In some ways, there’s nothing new under the sun vis-à-vis the transgenders. But, in other ways, the activist class (aided and abetted by the corporate state for opaque reasons) continues to push the culture, which results in things like women getting raped with impunity in government institutions because they are forced to cohabitate with male sex offenders.

Female prison rape by men housed with women should probably be a mainstream feminist issue, but it’s not because the dominant strain of the ideology — “third-wave” or “intersectional” feminism — maintains the fiction that transgender women with penises are women and enforces that narrative with the full force of the state.

So it’s up to a few feminist renegade publishers like Reduxx and grassroots outlets like PJ Media to brave the advertiser boycotts and death threats and blacklisting.