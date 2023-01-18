Pseudo-Intellectual Revisionist Sam Harris Contorts Himself Into Pretzels to Justify COVID Authoritarianism

No one among the liberal intellectual avant-garde, except maybe Noam Chomsky, who recommended locking the unvaxxed in their homes to starve, was as brutally authoritarian as Sam Harris in his public policy prescriptions to crack down on the non-compliant.

But now we know the lockdowns caused immense harm to society and the economy, Pfizer and the Public Health™ officials lied about transmission data, the virus cannot be contained, and everyone is going to get it. And now even corporate media is forced to acknowledge the serious health risks of the vaccine.

To rehabilitate his image in the face of mounting evidence that the COVIDians were dead wrong about everything from the start, Harris appeared on a podcast with a hopeless dullard who has branded himself as one of those faux-high-minded “united America/reaching across the aisle” centrists (which actually means he has no opinions about anything).

He proceeded to twist himself into pretzels to try to avoid having to admit he was wrong:

Had COVID been worse, you know. Just enough worse to really get our attention, to really be undeniable, we would’ve had a different political conversation around it. There wouldn’t have been the same kind of vaccine skepticism…. If kids were dying by the hundreds of thousands, from COVID, at a rate of whatever it was, one percent say. But it was pretty much all kids, we would have had a very different experience.

(For the record, children’s risk of dying from COVID-19 is 2 in 1,000,000, or 0.0002% — so low as to be statistically irrelevant.)

And the patience, there would’ve been no f**king patience for vaccine skepticism, right. And everyone would’ve recognized, this is not my body my choice. This is you’re not gonna kill my kids with your ignorance. In some sense we got unlucky at how benign this was… I’m saying that there are changes in the real world that could have happened and could yet happen that would’ve been immensely clarifying.

This is obvious, transparent, sad copium that Harris is huffing here.

If Humpty Dumpty hadn’t actually sat on the wall, he wouldn’t have had a great fall.

If Jeffrey Dahmer didn’t drill holes in people’s heads, we wouldn’t have gotten a great Netflix series out of it.

If Monica Lewinsky hadn’t gotten that internship, Hillary might not have sought comfort (allegedly) in the warm embrace of Huma Abedin.