Washington Post Takes Its Turn Trashing Kamala Harris

I’ve followed Kamala Harris’ political career for over a decade, ever since she narrowly won an attorney general’s race over a Republican in the bluest state in America. Failing upwards remains fascinating to me.

The Californian is not only as left-wing as socialist Bernie Sanders, but also ineffectual, ignorant and extremely unpopular. Unless he did it for “insurance,” so folks like me would pray he stays healthy, Joe Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate was the worst option.

And now, after Harris’s disastrous presidential campaign and an equally egregious year as vice president, even the liberal media has noticed.

On Saturday, it was the left-leaning Washington Post’s turn to pile on the vacuous Veep.

One former Kamala Harris staffer puts it this way: “With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.” — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) December 4, 2021

I am not sure what’s worse for Harris and Democrats in the lengthy piece that drew on conversations with nearly 20 administration officials: criticisms from anonymous former staffers castigating her management style or an on-the-record comment from former staffer Sean Clegg, who compared her to former President Donald Trump.

“People personalize these things. I’ve never had an experience in my long history with Kamala, where I felt like she was unfair. Has she called bulls—? Yes. And does that make people uncomfortable sometimes? Yes,” Clegg explained, then added, “But if she were a man with her management style, she would have a TV show called ‘The Apprentice.’”

Ponder that before continuing with these nuggets:

Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared. “It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” one former staffer said. “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

The article added that “many worry that her inability to keep and retain staff will hobble her future ambitions.”

The article writers tried to defend Harris with clichés from the untrustworthy Jen Psaki (herself likely a main reason the more-competent Symone Sanders quit this week) but then noted, “Still, the quartet of announced departures were all for jobs that helped shape the vice president’s image to the American people — important roles for one of the nation’s most closely watched politicians, one whose first year missteps have been picked apart in the public eye.”

Why does every single story on Kamala need this caveat — particularly when a story is focused on the departure of a black woman from her office? pic.twitter.com/HaJVZVJjU4 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 4, 2021

It’s a true debacle, and something probably needs to change at the White House.