Top Harris Aide the Latest to Flee Sinking Ship

Another top aide wants to get away from train wreck that is Kamala Harris.

Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson and senior adviser to the embattled vice president, will depart at month’s end, as turmoil continues. Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, Harris’ communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned.

Rising stars do not leave the White House for no reason.

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office. The bricks are falling out of the wall. — Mark Nantz (@BullseyeBanjo) December 2, 2021

To the surprise of few, Harris is suffering through arguably the worst first year of any vice president. Chosen via affirmative action, she’s plagued by abysmal approval ratings and questions about her competence and authenticity.

In February, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin expressed frustration over a bizarre television interview Harris did in West Virginia to promote the American Rescue Plan. Manchin claimed that the Biden administration did not alert him prior.

During her first foreign trip in June, Harris was rightly asked why she had not yet visited the U.S.-Mexico border, considering that’s her purview. She had no answer.

The White House has constantly needed to move into damage control following reports of dysfunction among her staff. Harris Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy has reportedly struggled to recruit new team members.

Two years ago this week, Harris ended her disastrous presidential campaign due to staff tumult, embarrassing debate performances, and donors who abandoned her.

As for Sanders, she moved to Washington, D.C., in 2014 after being hired by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (no relation) as national press secretary for the first of his back-to-back failed presidential runs.

Originally from Nebraska, Sanders is on the woke left, having served as a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, advocating for social and racial justice and highlighting economic inequality. She also worked for CNN and turns 32 next week.