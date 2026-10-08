The FBI Stopped a Major Terror Plot, and It’s Scary What This 18-Year-Old Reportedly Had Planned

I know there are a lot of people out there who are unhappy with the way things are going in the United States right now. Even though President Donald Trump is making changes for the better, there are some folks who are just unwilling to accept that.

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And, sadly, that includes people who plan to do others harm in an effort to make their voice heard.

At least, that’s the motivation of 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abudllahi Mohamud, who was living in Minnesota when he began planning an active shooter event at the Mall of America.

This Fox News report reveals that this angry young man had been planning such an attack for months, speaking with an anonymous source by saying, “I can’t wait until I kill kuffar man. October 24 is the day Insha Allah.”

What’s worse, he was planning to carry out this attack in the name of ISIS, a known terrorist group that doesn’t hold back on hurting innocent people.

When asked by the source about the reason for choosing the Mall of America, Mohamud made it clear, stating there would be “a lot of people.”

But, thankfully, the FBI was all over this case before he could even execute his plan.

See, the source that Mohamud was talking to was actually confidential with the FBI. And what’s more, when Mohamud went to buy the weapon he was going to use for the event, he attempted to do so from an undercover FBI employee.

He was quickly arrested before he could do harm to anyone.

“Muhammad met with someone he believed to be a loyal member of ISIS to attempt to purchase an AK-47 rifle, knowing it would be used in a felony or federal crime of terrorism,” noted Christopher Dotson, who serves as special agent in charge for the FBI Minneapolis Field Office. “Mohammed planned to use the gun he bought in a high-traffic public area just a few weeks’ time in support of a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

Though Mohamud is a U.S. citizen, there have been some questions to his parents, as they were Somali nationals who would later become naturalized U.S. citizens.

It just goes to show that the FBI isn’t holding back when it comes to stopping certain people from carrying out horrible crimes against Americans.

“Once again, this FBI is moving more effectively than we ever have before at stopping terrorists before they can attack Americans,” noted Kash Patel, director of the FBI. “With over 1,100 individuals prevented from conducting attacks, over 4,000 foreign terrorist organization related disruptions and arrests, a 38% increase and more.”

He pledged, “We will continue to use every resource we have to detect and prevent acts of terrorism and wipe out their networks all over the country. Thank you to FBI Minneapolis, who did an outstanding job in the investigation and likely saved lives.”

I’ve talked about Patel’s FBI before, and how it’s a far cry – and a great improvement – over the FBI as it stood years ago. You know, back when President Joe Biden picked and chose his own particular targets, including people posting criticism online. And if you need further proof of that, check out this story, where they actually tracked the travel of Melania and Barron Trump.

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It’s absolutely scary what could’ve happened if Mohamud was able to carry out his plan – especially right before the holidays. But thankfully, the FBI is doing their job right and stopping criminals like him from harming others. Critics can lash out at Patel all they like, but the fact of the matter is he’s getting the job done, and he and his fellow officers will continue to carry out that safety throughout Christmas and well into 2027.

I look forward to seeing what he does next – and, more importantly, collaborating with our men and women in blue to get the job done. Team effort!

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