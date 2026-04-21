ActBlue Is Toast, and Democrats Now Have a Massive Problem

House Republicans have spent months digging into ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s premier fundraising machine, and what they’ve found so far is so incredible that it’s hard to see how the fundraising platform survives.

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A damning interim staff report from the House Administration, Oversight, and Judiciary Committees paints a damning picture of widespread illegal foreign donations flowing through the platform with the full knowledge of ActBlue's leadership, followed by a massive cover-up in the hopes of preventing Congress from finding out.

Two ActBlue officials — including former Vice President of Customer Service Alyssa Twomey, who oversaw the fraud-prevention team during the 2024 election cycle — and three former lawyers refused to answer a single substantive question from investigators. Combined, ActBlue employees invoked the Fifth Amendment at least 146 times across depositions with the three committees between July and December 2025.

The right to remain silent is constitutionally protected, of course. But it's worth asking: if there was nothing to hide, why invoke the Fifth — repeatedly, collectively, and across an entire chain of command?

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Then there's the legal and compliance team. By March 2025, every member of it was gone — resigned, fired, or on extended leave. According to the interim report, "this mass exodus was a direct consequence of ActBlue's failure to deter illegal foreign political donations" and the CEO's prior misstatements to Congress. The report states that every member of the legal and compliance team "appears to have left the platform after the 2024 election because of its 'knowing and willful' acceptance of illegal foreign contributions, and the subsequent cover-up."

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Every. Single. One.

The outside law firm Covington & Burling made the stakes explicit in a February 2025 internal memo, warning that "it could be alleged that ActBlue accepted and/or facilitated the acceptance of foreign-national contributions into American elections,” which, obviously, is a federal crime. Three ActBlue lawyers who raised internal concerns about the platform's fraud controls were subsequently subpoenaed in September 2025. Shortly before that, they had left the company.

Chairmen Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), James Comer (R-Ky.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also allege that CEO Regina Wallace-Wells made false statements to Congress and that ActBlue withheld subpoenaed documents — including records that later turned up in New York Times reporting, which is a particularly embarrassing way to get caught. Earlier in the investigation, records showed ActBlue made its donation standards "more lenient" twice during the 2024 election year, on top of having permissive credit card verification rules that left the door wide open for fraudulent contributions made with prepaid debit cards and gift cards.

An ActBlue spokesperson insists that it has "always been forthcoming with Congress." That’s a rather dubious claim, considering the evidence and the fact that the company’s employees invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times. It’s also important to note that these allegations aren’t just coming from the GOP. As the report notes, “It is not only the Committees that allege this — it is what ActBlue’s own outside lawyers found during a legal review of the platform’s fraud-prevention practices and statements to Congress.”

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The committees put it bluntly in their report: "The crux of this misconduct is simple: ActBlue appears to have accepted illegal foreign donations en masse and tried to cover it up, lying to and withholding information from Congress in the process."

The report observed that "Not a single employee offered testimony that could help ensure that American elections are free, fair, and decided by Americans alone."

Democrats have spent years claiming to be the party that fights to save our democracy. Yet everything connected to the Democratic Party seems linked to efforts to undermine it.

And this is a political nightmare for the Democrats. Remember, ActBlue has been the engine behind their small-dollar money machine, and virtually every Democrat uses this shady platform, which means there’s no escaping the scandal. Every Democrat who cashed those checks is going to be asked the same uncomfortable questions about where the money really came from. And for a party that spent years lecturing the country about safeguarding elections from foreign interference, it’s devastating.

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