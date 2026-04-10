The DOJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into J6 Star Witness Cassidy Hutchinson

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division has opened a criminal investigation into Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House staffer whose 2022 testimony before the January 6 Select Committee became one of the most explosive moments of that entire political spectacle, becoming the left's favorite weapon against Donald Trump. The probe focuses on whether Hutchinson committed perjury during her televised June 2022 hearing.

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You may remember the hearing and the ridiculous story she told, under oath, in front of millions of viewers.

She claimed that when Donald Trump's motorcade didn't head to the Capitol, he exploded. In her words: "So when the president had gotten into the vehicle with [Secret Service agent] Bobby [Engel], he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, 'We're not, we don't have the assets to do it, it's not secure, we're going back to the West Wing,' the president had a very strong and very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said to him something to the effect of, 'I'm the f*****g president, take me up to the Capitol now.' To which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' He then reached up front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, he said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing, we're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel."

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It was quite a story, with a few problems. For one thing, it was ridiculous, but the Secret Service also denied it. None of the witnesses she spoke of corroborated her story. Heck, last year, even anti-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted he didn't believe her, and dismissed her account as "second or even thirdhand hearsay.”

The investigation into Hutchinson comes in response to a criminal referral from Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), whose House Administration Oversight Subcommittee had spent years digging into exactly what the J6 committee actually knew and when they knew it.

Loudermilk's subcommittee released a 128-page interim report in December 2024 that was quite damning.

"President Trump did not attack his Secret Service Detail at any time on January 6," the report concluded. "President Trump did not have intelligence indicating violence on the morning of January 6." And perhaps most striking: "Cassidy Hutchinson falsely claimed to have drafted a handwritten note for President Trump on January 6."

The report found the committee actively promoted claims it had every reason to doubt, putting its desired political narrative ahead of the truth.

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Loudermilk previously referred former Rep. Liz Cheney to the DOJ on Dec. 17, 2024, for potential criminal witness tampering because Cheney communicated directly with Hutchinson in ways her own attorney didn't know about, coaching a witness whose testimony would become the centerpiece of the committee's case against Trump. No DOJ action against Cheney has been announced.

Yet.

The investigation will examine contradicting witness accounts and internal records. For a testimony that once dominated every front page in America, the reckoning may be long overdue.

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