Need More Proof That the Tide Is Turning Against Transing Kids?

Something big just happened in the debate over transing kids.

Conservative media have been trashing this barbaric practice for years, PJ Media included, and we’ve all been predicting that eventually, it will be recognized as a huge mistake. But when a left-wing publication admits that the tide is turning against transing kids, it’s a big deal.

The Atlantic has just published an article critical of the trans movement, signalling a seismic shift in how mainstream media covers the scandalous medicalized butchering of children.

As PJ Media previously reported, earlier this month, detransitioner Fox Varian won a $2 million malpractice suit against her psychologist and the surgeon who performed a double mastectomy on her at age 16. The jury found that psychologist Kenneth Einhorn and surgeon Simon Chin ignored standards of care and procedural guardrails, with lawyers arguing Einhorn "drove the train" and put the idea in Fox's head that she needed surgery to change her gender.

Soon after, both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Medical Association came out against so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. This represents huge progress, though not exactly for noble reasons. The medical establishment's sudden crisis of conscience didn't spring from ethical awakening or moral clarity. It came from financial terror over malpractice lawsuits piling up faster than they could settle. In fact, The Economist reported last week that dozens of detransitioners have filed similar lawsuits, with potential costs running into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

For years, activists defending the transing of children have been pointing to major American medical associations endorsing these procedures as proof they were in the right.

"As the shaky evidence base for youth gender medicine has become better known, activists have retreated to an argument from authority,” the Atlantic wrote. You almost have to read it twice to believe the left-leaning publication conceding that the evidence supporting “youth gender medicine” is “shaky.”

Ahh, but it continues:

Never mind the Cass Report, whose findings resulted in the closure of Britain’s leading youth gender clinic. Never mind the study by a leading American practitioner showing that the treatments she championed did not improve minors’ mental health. Never mind reports that some adolescents were being put on a medical pathway after only a single clinic visit. For advocates, the important thing to remember was that “gender-affirming care” for minors—puberty blockers and hormones, plus surgery in rare cases—was endorsed by all of the major American medical associations. "Doctors Agree,” proclaimed the American Civil Liberties Union: “Gender-Affirming Care Is Life-Saving Care.” GLAAD declared that “every major medical association and leading world health authority supports health care for transgender people and youth.” Fired up by the Republican “war on trans kids,” and naturally deferential to institutional authority, Democrats have tended to echo this line.

Here's the thing that exposes the whole rotten enterprise: if medical professionals truly believed these treatments were medically necessary, they'd continue providing them regardless of lawsuit threats.

Instead, it became a financial liability, and their “compassion” defense evaporated. We all know it was never about compassion; it was about profit. I wrote back in 2022 about how gender transition surgeries have huge profit margins, and that it was projected that the transgender surgery industry would reach $5 billion by the end of this decade. Now that the money is starting to flow in the other direction, so does their conscience.

The fight is far from over. Transing kids has become a sacred cow of the left, just like abortion, and they aren’t going down without a fight. But we're winning the battle against this evil force targeting children. The tide is turning, the truth is breaking through, and we have to keep fighting until every child is protected from this medical scandal masquerading as compassion.

