Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Hit a Sick New Low

A Minnesota woman just put on full display the moral rot at the heart of the anti-ICE movement, and she did it with a camera rolling. Last week, Olivia Jensen stalked ICE agents around Rochester, Minn., harassing them while they tried to track down an illegal immigrant accused of child rape and murder. When an agent finally told her what kind of monster they were after, Jensen's response cut through every pretense the left hides behind: "No, I don't care.”

This wasn't some slip of the tongue. Jensen said this, and posted her confrontation to Facebook and TikTok like a trophy, complete with a lengthy explanation of how she followed the agents from Walmart to her old address in Claremont, 30 miles away.

“Today, 2/11/26, I went to a NW area of Rochester after hearing that there was ICE activity in the area. I located the dark Gary Durango […] with 3 agents inside following a woman in her car,” Jensen posted on Facebook. “They followed her to Walmart north where I interacted with them while completely staying within my rights. They took pictures of me and the inside and outside of my car for simply exercising my rights. I will share the video of this interaction below. They very clearly were running my plates and trying to obtain information about me in an effort to intimidate me.”

She accused them of intimidation for running her plates and visiting her former home. But the agents were just making sure she got home safely after she'd been tailing them across southeast Minnesota.

The exchange stripped away any illusion about what drives these ICE agitators. After Jensen screamed "race traitor" at a Hispanic agent, he calmly explained they were hunting a child molester. She called him a liar. The other agent stepped in with a reality check: "If you actually cared, you would care about the child who got raped and also by the person who got murdered by the person we are looking for.”

That's when Jensen said the quiet part out loud. She admitted she didn't care. Then she pivoted to the standard talking point about how ICE should only go after "illegal, violent immigrants" before insisting "that's not what you are doing.” Except it was exactly what they were doing. They were literally chasing a suspect wanted for raping a child and murder.

“If you actually cared, you probably would care about the child who got raped and the person who got murdered by the person we’re looking for, but you see, you don’t care,” an ICE agent told Jensen.

“No, I don’t care,” Jensen admitted.

This is what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like. The activist class wants Americans to believe their beef is with detaining and deporting otherwise law-abiding illegal immigrants. They frame it as compassion, as standing up for families just trying to build better lives. But when push comes to shove, and ICE is hunting someone accused of the most heinous crimes imaginable, the mask comes off. These agitators don't want ICE arresting anyone, period. It doesn't matter if the target is a child rapist or a murderer. Opposing Trump’s immigration policies matters more than anything else.

