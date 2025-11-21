Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Testify on Jeffrey Epstein

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has escalated his investigation into Jeffrey Epstein by ordering Former President Bill Clinton and former twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to sit for depositions next month.

The committee wants answers about the Clintons’ ties to the late convicted pedophile. Comer first subpoenaed the pair back in August, but the Clintons’ attorney responded earlier this month, insisting they would provide only “a written proffer of what little information” they have.

Comer is determined to get their testimony in person rather than accept a limited written statement. I’d love to watch both of them answer questions.

“Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony, potentially relevant to its legislative oversight,” Comer said. “Additionally, your suggestion that your clients’ testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee’s investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons’ respective official duties misses the Committee’s point.”

Comer added, “It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee.”

The 42nd president has been ordered to appear for his deposition at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. His wife, the former secretary of state, was directed to sit for her deposition at 10 a.m. the following day. Experts have suggested that the former president and former secretary of state may be able to invoke executive privilege to spurn the deposition, though it’s unclear whether that would extend to “their personal capacities.” Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking dozens of girls with the deceased pedophile, attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010. After leaving the White House, Bill Clinton flew more than a dozen times on Epstein’s private jet, later dubbed the “Lolita Express.” Hillary Clinton received donations for a Senate campaign from the financier before his run-ins with the law in the mid-2000s.

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was forced to register as a sex offender. Despite this, he continued to cozy up to powerful people in business and politics. In the past week, following the release of 23,000 Epstein emails, texts, and other documents, figures like Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary and Obama’s economic advisor; Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett; Obama’s White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries all ended up caught in the fallout.

Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein is well-known, as Epstein visited the Clinton White House over a dozen times, and Clinton reported flying on Epstein’s plane many times as well.

After Epstein’s arrest but before he was found dead, a rep for Bill Clinton issued a statement that declared the former president had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade” and “knows nothing about the terrible crimes.” Clinton attorney David Kendall, in his previous response to the Oversight panel, wrote: “What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent.” “The public’s demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted,” Kendall said. “Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact.”

Several former officials who received subpoenas in August said they had “any information” related to the Oversight Committee’s Epstein probe, and the committee let them submit written statements instead of sitting for depositions. That group included former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales, as well as former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. Mueller’s subpoena was withdrawn after his team disclosed his 2021 Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Only former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in Trump’s first administration when Epstein was arrested, actually appeared to answer questions.

