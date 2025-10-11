Here Are the Results of Trump’s Annual Physical

President Donald J. Trump has once again received a clean bill of health following a comprehensive medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a memorandum from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella released Friday.

The visit, described as part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan,” included advanced imaging, lab testing, and preventive assessments that a team of specialists and top medical consultants conducted. The memo noted that Trump’s test results were “exceptional,” with “stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters.”

In preparation for upcoming international travel, the president also received “preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations.”

The report emphasized that President Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” and revealed that his “cardiac age — a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG — was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

The memorandum concluded with a summary affirming that “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” and noted that he “continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

President Donald J. Trump Completes Comprehensive Follow-Up Evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pic.twitter.com/OuB4whYm6K — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

Democrats are sure to be unsatisfied by the report, because they’ve been on a mission to make Trump the new Joe Biden, who infamously showed signs of cognitive decline while in office, but Democrats repeatedly insisted was sharp as a tack.

In early 2023, just before Joe Biden launched his reelection bid, White House physician Kevin O’Connor tried to reassure the country by calling Biden a “healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male” fully fit for the presidency. Few took that claim seriously. By then, Biden’s decline was undeniable — he stumbled through speeches, forgot basic facts and names, and often looked lost as aides guided him off stage. The warning signs were obvious to anyone paying attention, and even some inside the administration were quietly acknowledging that something was wrong.

But instead of facing reality, O’Connor doubled down a year later. In his Feb. 2024 report, he insisted, “The President feels well and this year’s physical identified no new concerns.” It was a stunning statement that only reinforced what many already suspected—that the White House was more interested in preserving political power than being honest about Biden’s condition.

FLASHBACK: This Is the Man Behind the Curtain of Biden's Health Coverup

Even Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as Barack Obama’s White House physician, publicly called out O’Connor for refusing to administer or disclose any formal cognitive test for Biden during his final year in office. Kuhlman argued that such an evaluation would have given the public a clearer picture of Biden’s fitness to serve — something he believed was deliberately avoided.

“Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest,” Kuhlman said at the time, suggesting O’Connor and others around Biden were too entrenched in the administration to recognize what was obvious to everyone else.

Earlier this year, Joe Biden’s office revealed he’d been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. The diagnosis, with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), signaled one of the most severe stages of the disease, though doctors noted it was hormone-sensitive and therefore treatable. The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows, as many suspected it was intended to divert attention from growing coverage of Biden’s cognitive decline — particularly following the release of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book exposing the White House’s health cover-up. Many believe Biden’s doctors actually discovered his cancer while he was still in the White House.

