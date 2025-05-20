White House Insiders Break Silence on Biden Cancer Cover Up

For years, Americans were gaslit into believing Joe Biden was fit to serve, even as his public appearances told a very different story. While Biden visibly stumbled through speeches and struggled to find his way offstage, his White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, repeatedly vouched for his health, claiming in early 2023 that Biden was a “healthy, vigorous 80-year-old.”

That narrative is now crumbling. Former Biden aides not only believe his prostate cancer should have been caught long before it spread to his bones, but they suspect the obvious: The truth was buried for political reasons. These former aides told the New York Post they believe that, behind the scenes, concern over public perception may have led Biden’s inner circle to delay or downplay vital medical evaluations, prioritizing image over health.

The story from Biden’s office is that he was first diagnosed two days before it was announced on Sunday. I didn’t buy that explanation, and apparently, neither did Biden administration insiders.

“I just don’t know how they suddenly discover this on a Friday and it’s already this advanced and serious,” one former White House aide told The Post. “If it’s in the bones, there has to have been discomfort. I think they just didn’t test — or didn’t want to know.”

“I do believe that they felt like something was going on, and were worried about it and kind of hedged around it for a little bit,” one White House staffer who worked closely with Biden told The Post.

Unlike the coordinated effort to conceal Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, sources believe his cancer diagnosis was deliberately ignored — not necessarily out of malice, but out of fear. A formal prognosis, they suspect, would have upended last year’s election cycle well before Biden was forced out of the race.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a former health advisor to President Obama, dropped a bombshell on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” stating that Joe Biden likely had cancer throughout his entire presidency. “He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days,” Emanuel said. “He had it while he was president… probably at the start of his presidency in 2021.”

Dr. David Shusterman, a top urologist, similarly told NewsNation that Biden’s aggressive cancer usually develops over five to ten years and is unlikely to go unnoticed during routine checkups — especially with the top-tier care a sitting president receives.

The real question is whether critical tests were conducted and quietly buried, or never even performed at all because Biden's handlers already knew what they’d reveal. Either scenario points to the same conclusion: Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s White House physician, was the man behind the curtain. And among those closest to the former president, there’s little doubt he played a central role in keeping the truth under wraps, according to the Post:

Another longtime aide to Biden questioned why his presidential physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, didn’t perform a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, one of the most common ways to screen for prostate cancer. The test was not mentioned on Biden’s February 2024 physical report, his last such exam while in office. “I think the likely scenario, knowing Kevin O’Connor pretty well, is that they had a discussion on what a PSA test is, and they decided not to do one because it would likely be elevated and cause a story, since a lot of older men have high PSAs that are false positives,” this source said. “A blood test has a paper trail. They probably just didn’t do the test. I think it would leak if he had a PSA test they tried to bury.” “What’s ironic,” this person added, “is that if they didn’t give the president a PSA test because of the potential for optics of a possible false positive, that decision is ultimately going to lead to his death because they could have caught it earlier.”

Both of The Post’s sources expressed deep skepticism that Dr. O’Connor either diagnosed Biden’s cancer while he was in office or remained unaware of any symptoms. O’Connor, a longtime Biden loyalist, was reportedly not known for keeping quiet.

“Frankly, residence staff talk. It would have gotten out,” one former White House staffer said.

The problem with this narrative, of course, is that O’Connor was never permitted to brief the press directly on the president’s annual health evaluations.

“[Biden] and O’Connor are incredibly close. He had unfettered access to the president. He’s more than a doctor — he’s a friend,” explained a former White House official. “And Doc cares deeply for the president. I’ve watched him stand at the side when Biden was giving speeches and he had tears in his eyes. He’s in total awe and admiration of the boss.

According to one former White House staffer, only a tight inner circle, including Oval Office operations staff and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, would have known if symptoms appeared behind the scenes. Though some aides suspect a cover-up, others believe Biden may not have hidden anything intentionally. One former aide noted that while Biden is “such a private person,” they had “no reason to think” he showed symptoms before leaving office.

