Who do the Obamas think they’re fooling? The American public has watched for years as Barack and Michelle Obama have carefully curated their image as the gold standard of modern marriage — smiling for the cameras, penning love notes on social media, and trading playful banter on talk shows.

But lately, the cracks in this carefully staged production have become impossible to ignore.

Divorce rumors have been swirling for months, fueled by Michelle’s conspicuous absences from major events and Barack’s public admissions of marital strain. Yet through it all, the Obamas continue to insist that all is well behind the scenes, as if the rest of us can’t see the obvious.

And spare me the “I don’t care” remarks in the comments. You clicked on the story, didn’t you?

The latest nugget comes from the New York Post, which reports that the Obama family is on vacation in Mallorca… without Barack.

Michelle Obama is enjoying a glamorous vacay with her daughters, Malia and Sasha, in Mallorca. The trio was photographed at the Lobster Club in Puerto Portals, Calvià, earlier this week. The former First Lady, 61, looked stylish in a colorful printed dress and hoop earrings, while Sasha, 24, wore an off-the-shoulder white t-shirt and a flowy brown skirt. Malia, 26, looked similarly effortlessly chic in a navy blue polka dot top and a denim mini skirt. Former president Barack Obama, 63, wasn’t present. But joining the family was James Costos, former U.S. ambassador to Spain, as well as his partner, Michael Smith. Smith has been the Obamas’ longtime interior designer, and he’s also responsible for the 2010 makeover of the Oval Office.

As I’ve said before, I don’t believe the Obamas will ever officially get divorced. The stakes are simply too high. Their entire brand — built on the illusion of a perfect partnership — depends on keeping up appearances, no matter how frayed things might be behind closed doors. If anything, their marriage now looks as staged and transactional as the Clintons’ did at the height of their own political power. It’s all about optics, legacy, and maintaining the myth of unity for the cameras and the history books.

And spare me the media spin claiming that Michelle Obama has shut down the rumors about marital trouble. She didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral with her husband because she was “on vacation” in Hawaii. Her excuse for skipping Trump’s inauguration — that she “had nothing to wear” — was downright laughable coming from a former first lady with unlimited access to designers and resources. Her brother jumping in to play damage control only made things look more suspicious. And let’s not forget, just last week, she said she was relieved not to have a son because he would’ve been “another Barack.” That doesn’t exactly scream domestic bliss.

The evidence is all around us. Michelle Obama has become a master at addressing the rumors without ever really addressing them. She’s quick to post glowing tributes to Barack on Father’s Day, reminiscing about “cherished memories” and his supposed unwavering support, all while brushing aside the mounting speculation about their relationship. “If I were facing issues with my husband, it would be public knowledge,” she claims, insisting she’s not a martyr and that she’d be open about any trouble.

The parallels to the Clintons are hard to miss. Bill and Hillary’s marriage was always more about political partnership and mutual ambition than genuine affection. The Obamas, for all their talk of love and devotion, are now giving off the same vibe: a couple bound together more by legacy and image than by any real connection. The show must go on, and the Obamas are determined to keep up the act for as long as it serves their interests.

So who do the Obamas think they’re fooling with this charade? Certainly not the American people. We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends. The only question left is how long they can keep up the performance before the curtain finally falls.

