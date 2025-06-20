Confirmed: Michelle Obama Really Is a Horrible Person

What the heck is wrong with Michelle Obama?

It’s a serious question. Why does anyone like this woman? Her pattern of cruelty and narcissism should shock even her most devoted admirers. During a recent podcast appearance, she casually announced she was "so glad" she never had a son because "he would've been a Barack Obama." Let that sink in for a moment. This woman just publicly declared that having a child who resembled her husband would be something to celebrate avoiding.

Now, don’t get me wrong — she’s right. Her husband is horrible, too. But she is his wife… allegedly. I mean, they’re at least pretending to be in a happy marriage despite all the rumors.

Nevertheless, the casual cruelty of that statement, delivered with apparent glee, exposes a level of contempt that goes far beyond typical marital tensions. This isn't an isolated incident of poor judgment or a momentary lapse in decorum. Obama has been systematically degrading her husband in public forums for months now, using every available platform to score cheap points at his expense.

The Hill covered her comment:

Michelle Obama says she’s “so glad” she never had a son — because he would’ve been a kiddie clone of her husband. “You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” radio host Angie Martinez told Obama in an episode of the former first lady’s “IMO” podcast released Wednesday. The remark came as Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, along with Martinez, discussed society’s view of masculinity and the challenges of raising boys and young men. “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Obama exclaimed. “Why didn’t you throw in a third?” Martinez said with a chuckle to the mother of two. “Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” the “Becoming” author and former president’s wife quipped to laughs. “Baby Barack — it would’ve been amazing!” Martinez replied.

I mean, again, Barack deserves all the mocking and degradation possible; he really screwed up this country badly. I’ll never hesitate to point out his terrible record, countless scandals, and his general awfulness. But boy, for her to throw shade at him… dang.

But then, he’s not exactly innocent, either.

Here's a woman who has built her entire public persona on moral superiority and inspirational messaging, yet she can't resist using public platforms to crap on the man who made her fame and fortune possible. The hypocrisy is staggering, but it's entirely consistent with her long history of bitter, divisive rhetoric.

The recent divorce rumors swirling around the Obama marriage really do make perfect sense now, don’t they? What man could endure this kind of public humiliation indefinitely? Barack Obama may have been foolish enough to follow Michelle's lead at various political events, but he's apparently not foolish enough to ignore the writing on the wall when his wife repeatedly broadcasts her disdain for him to national audiences.

Again, I totally empathize with that disdain.

What makes Michelle Obama's behavior particularly galling is the stark contrast between her public image and her private character. She's spent years lecturing Americans about civility, respect, and taking the high road. "When they go low, we go high," she famously declared. Yet when it comes to her own marriage, she consistently chooses the lowest possible road, using her platform to tear down the father of her children.

Obama's latest comments about being grateful to avoid having a son like her husband reveal a fundamentally nasty person who has spent years hiding behind carefully crafted messaging and sympathetic media coverage. The real Michelle Obama is finally showing herself, and she's exactly as horrible as her critics always suspected.

