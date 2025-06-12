BOOM! Elise Stefanik May Have Ended Kathy Hochul’s Career

In what I can only describe as a masterclass in political demolition, Rep. Elise Stefanik delivered a withering takedown of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during a House committee hearing on sanctuary state policies. The exchange was so brutal and methodical that it may have effectively ended Hochul's political career before it even had a chance to flourish.

Stefanik, who is reportedly considering a gubernatorial run herself, came armed with facts while Hochul appeared woefully unprepared to defend her own policies. From the opening moments, this wouldn't be a typical political theater exchange — this was a prosecutor methodically building her case against a defendant who had no viable defense.

The congresswoman wasted no time establishing the foundation of her attack, forcing Hochul to acknowledge Executive Order 1, which she signed on her first day in office. "And you extended this executive order not once, not twice, but three times, most recently January 16 of this year. Is that correct?" Stefanik pressed.

When Hochul tried to deflect with vague responses about signing "countless executive orders," Stefanik cut through the noise with laser precision. She methodically outlined exactly what New York's sanctuary state policies entail, reading directly from the executive orders: "Law enforcement officers may not use resources, equipment, or personnel for the purpose of detecting and apprehending any individual suspected or wanted for violating a civil immigration office."

But the real devastation came when Stefanik began naming names: the victims of crimes that illegal immigrants who should have been detained but weren't due to Hochul's policies committed. The governor's ignorance of these high-profile cases was stunning and politically fatal.

"Do you know who Sakir Akan is?" Stefanik asked. When Hochul fumbled for an answer, Stefanik delivered the hammer blow: "He was an illegal migrant in New York, and do you know what crime he committed in addition to being here illegally? He found a 15-year-old girl, threatened her with a metal pole, told her to get into the back seat of his car. He took her clothes off, and he violently raped her in Albany, New York."

The pattern continued with devastating effect. Sebastian Zepeda-Khalil, an illegal immigrant who "found a sleeping woman on the subway, lit her on fire, and burnt her alive." Raymond Roxas Basilio, "an illegal who molested an 11-year-old in our state." Wilson Castillo Diaz, connected to the rape of a five-year-old on Long Island.

Each time, Hochul claimed ignorance of these cases, despite their widespread media coverage throughout her state. "These are high-profile cases. New Yorkers know about them, and you don't?" Stefanik asked, shocked.

Hochul's attempts at damage control only made things worse. Her repeated claims that New York "cooperates with ICE" fell flat when Stefanik confronted her with the specific language of her own executive orders. "No, it does not say that. I read what it says," Stefanik shot back when Hochul tried to mischaracterize her own policies.

The governor's desperation became palpable as she repeatedly interrupted and tried to pivot away from the specific cases Stefanik was citing. "I just wanna say this, these crimes are horrific. I condemn them," Hochul stammered, but Stefanik wasn't having it, pointing out that these crimes happened because of her sanctuary state policies.

"You are not advocating on behalf of these victims,” Stefanik declared. “You are shielding illegals. Even in your opening statement, you prioritize putting illegals first."

The exchange reached its crescendo when Stefanik delivered what may become her signature line of the hearing: "This is Kathy Hochul's New York. It's one of many, the many reasons why you're hemorrhaging support from hardworking New York families."

Rep. Elise Stefanik grills Kathy Hochul about crimes committed by illegal immigrants and tells her:



"You are not advocating on behalf of these victims—you are shielding illegals. Even in your opening statement you prioritized putting illegals first." pic.twitter.com/2kmyFa626D — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 12, 2025

If Stefanik does decide to run for governor, this performance will undoubtedly serve as her campaign launch video. She demonstrated the kind of principled, fact-based leadership that New York desperately needs. More importantly, she may have just ended Kathy Hochul's political career with this pointed, devastating questioning that exposed the governor as someone more concerned with protecting illegal immigrants than the citizens she swore to serve.

I hope Stefanik runs. If she declares, I’ll donate immediately.

