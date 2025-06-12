CNN Panel Melts Down After Batya Ungar-Sargon Drops Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration

During a panel discussion on CNN, Batya Ungar-Sargon, who is no conservative, by the way, delivered a fiery takedown of elite immigration narratives that left her fellow panelists visibly uneasy. Her comments drew a sharp line between working-class concerns and the interests of the Democrat donor class — resulting in obvious discomfort among the network’s left-leaning contributors.

Citing mainstream polling, Ungar-Sargon pointed out that a majority of Americans support mass deportations. “According to a CNN poll, 54% of Americans, and, according to a CBS poll, 57% of Americans, want every illegal migrant deported,” she said. “It's not a majority want the criminals; a majority want every single one.”

She framed the public’s growing frustration with illegal immigration as a mandate that helped propel Donald Trump back to the White House. Immigration, she pointed out, was “the top reason people voted for him.”

The tone shifted sharply as she challenged the moral posturing of wealthy Democrats who oppose immigration enforcement. “Kim Kardashian hates this because she is rich, like the people who employed those nannies,” she said. “Rich people are now the base of the Democratic Party. They are the employers of low-wage labor.”

Ungar-Sargon left no ambiguity about it: the left’s elite class benefits from illegal immigration, while the working class pays the price in suppressed wages and fewer opportunities.

“Of course, they are very upset that their jobs program of an open border is coming to an end,” Ungar-Sargon added, pointing out that illegal labor provides a convenient source of cheap, easily exploited workers.

What made her remarks so jarring to the panel wasn’t just the content — it was how directly she linked economic harm to the border crisis and called out the hypocrisy behind progressive immigration rhetoric. “There is not a single industry in the United States that is not done — a majority — by American citizens,” she declared. “There is no job that is beneath the dignity of Americans.”

As the conversation spiraled into crosstalk, Ungar-Sargon pushed back on the tired trope that illegal immigrants are simply doing the jobs Americans won’t. “Millions of Americans are doing those jobs,” she said. “To say otherwise is to insult them.”

The pushback came quickly, with Karen Finney, a former Hillary Clinton adviser, trying to pivot the conversation. She recalled a Trump-era controversy involving Haitian migrants and factory jobs in Ohio. “The factories that were there could not find anyone to take the jobs,” she claimed, insisting that “the working class white people wouldn’t do the jobs.”

“For those wages,” Ungar-Sargon quickly interjected.

A cornered Finney disputed that claim, but Ungar-Sargon pressed on, highlighting the elephant in the room: If wages were higher, Americans would fill those positions. Even CNN anchor Abby Phillip had to concede, “You’re suggesting, and I think not incorrectly, that if they simply raise the wages, more Americans would do the jobs. That is probably true.”

The majority of Americans want every illegal migrant deported. Mass deportations are a lifeline for the working class, because illegal labor undercuts their wages. It's rich Democrats who are up in arms that their open border jobs program is coming to an end. Great joining @cnn: pic.twitter.com/pYmHXS8ozy — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 12, 2025

Ungar-Sargon didn’t just make her point: She dropped a truth bomb that left every Democrat on that panel squirming. She cut through the spin and reminded everyone what this debate is really about: a rigged labor market where working-class Americans are forced to compete with illegal immigrants willing to work for slave wages. It’s a losing battle for American workers, and the only ones shedding tears over deportations are the wealthy elites — the new base of the Democratic Party — who rely on that cheap labor to keep their lifestyles intact. Trump won in 2024 because voters demanded an end to this madness. Now he has the mandate to fix it, and no amount of media gaslighting is going to change that.

The truth bomb about the rigged labor market left panelists squirming.