CNN Panel Backs Arrest of Judges Who Broke The Law

The far left is in full meltdown mode over the arrests of two federal judges who blatantly broke the law by aiding and abetting illegal immigrants. In one case, Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan literally tried to help an illegal alien escape from her courtroom. While Democrats in Washington and their media allies rushed to express outrage, the arrests got some surprising validation—from a CNN panel, no less.

The panel discussion, led by Kasie Hunt, surprisingly became a confirmation that the Trump administration’s hardline approach to immigration enforcement is both legally sound and politically popular.

Kasie Hunt set the stage, noting the “very sensitive” nature of the situation and describing Dugan as being in a “difficult position,” before asking what the administration’s next moves are.

CNN’s crime and justice correspondent Katelyn Polantz acknowledged that the government has a legitimate case.

“It’s unusual, but it’s not unprecedented,” she said, recalling a similar case from 2019 where a Massachusetts judge was charged for helping an illegal immigrant escape ICE agents. Polantz made it clear that federal prosecutors were serious this time: “The attorney general wants to make an example of this. And boy, are they.”

Then CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig stripped away any partisan fog. “Looking at the complaint, let’s strip the politics out of it. This is a crime,” Honig declared. He laid it out simply: “This judge—let's—let's strip the Trump of it all out. Let's strip the immigration of it all out. Let's say law enforcement shows up at a building with an arrest warrant. They’re looking for person A. Person B then says, ‘Hey, there’s a secret escape door out back,’ and ushers them out. That is textbook obstruction.”

Honig acknowledged that while prosecutors have discretion, the underlying fact remained: the judge broke the law. “Not everything that’s a crime must be indicted,” Honig said, but he couldn’t dispute that the crime itself was clear and prosecutable.

When David Urban entered the discussion, he made the point even sharper.

“I hear these people chanting ‘no justice, no peace.’ Let’s not forget this,” Urban said. “This person, Mr. Ruiz, committed two crimes. He entered the United States illegally […] and he was in court today for domestic violence charges. Okay, so it's not like he's there because he's, you know, he's an upstanding citizen. Somebody brought charges against the guy to show up in court for, for allegedly domestic, you know, hitting somebody in some, in some circumstance. So, so two strikes against the guy to begin with.”

Urban dismantled the emotional defenses being floated for the judge, reminding viewers that the individual she helped evade ICE was no innocent bystander. “The judge in this case knows what’s going on, sees the ICE officials in the back, and makes the conscious decision, ‘I’m going to break the law.’”

Urban also pointed out that this move aligns with the political will of the American people. “Sixty percent of Americans today want to deport every one of the 11 million-plus illegal aliens,” he said, citing recent polling. “For the Trump administration, politically, winner, winner, chicken dinner.”

CNN’s @DavidJUrban SCHOOLS the leftist meltdowns over the arrest of a Wisconsin judge on allegations of obstructing ICE:



“I hear these people chanting ‘no justice, no peace.’ Let's not forget. This — this person, Mr. Rees, committed two crimes. He entered the United States… pic.twitter.com/l8TZgV7qsx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 25, 2025

At the end of the day, even CNN’s own experts couldn’t escape the truth: enforcing immigration law, even when it involves judges who think they’re above it, is not only legally justified—it’s demanded by the American people.

