Batya Ungar-Sargon Nukes The Left's Trump-Hitler Narrative

During an emotional exchange on CNN, Batya Ungar-Sargon unleashed a blistering attack on the left’s tired and offensive habit of comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. The debate was set off by comedian Larry David’s satirical essay in The New York Times mocking Bill Maher’s dinner with Trump.

The conversation began with host Abby Phillip referencing Maher’s defense of his engagement with Trump. Maher, a long-time critic of the former president, argued that such comparisons trivialize the Holocaust.

“Just to use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it’s kind of insulting to six million dead Jews, you know, like that should kind of be in its own place in history,” Maher said. “It’s an argument you kind of lost just to start it.” Phillip noted that this sentiment echoed panelist Dan Abrams’ earlier point that invoking Hitler alienates listeners immediately.

Ungar-Sargon, whose family suffered profound losses during the Holocaust, took the critique further, framing the comparison as not only offensive but also politically disastrous. “Half my family was murdered by the actual Hitler,” she pointed out. “In addition to it being deeply offensive to Jews, to call Trump 'Hitler' is to call over 80 million Americans — 35% of Jewish Americans, 56% of Hispanic men, and the majority of Americans who make under $100,000 a year — Nazis, because those are the people who gave Donald Trump his victory.”

Her remarks underscored the broad coalition that supported Trump in the 2024 election, particularly working-class voters who feel alienated by elite rhetoric.

Ungar-Sargon’s critique targeted wealthy liberals like Larry David, whom she accused of smearing ordinary Americans. “I just have a pro-tip for any Democrats who are thinking about winning back the working class, those people who make under a hundred thousand dollars a year, who a majority [of] voted for Trump: You should have a visceral disgust for someone like Larry David, who’s worth $400 million, sitting there and smearing the hardest-working Americans for refusing to co-sign their own disinheritance,” she said. She argued that such comparisons reflect a disconnect between affluent elites and the working-class voters who backed Trump.

“That's effectively what they are doing when these millionaires come out here and call Trump 'Hitler.' They are calling working-class Americans 'Nazis' because they chose the person they thought would give their children back the future they were promised by this country, and it just has to stop,” Ungar-Sargon said. She further suggested that this rhetoric contributed to the Democrats’ electoral losses, as it alienates the very voters they need to win back.

When you call Trump Hitler, you're calling the majority of Americans making under $100K a year Nazis—for the crime of refusing to cosign their disinheritance. Multi-millionaire liberals sneer at and smear the working class for wanting a future for their kids. It's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/qduGTBygYp — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 25, 2025

