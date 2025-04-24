WATCH: Tom Homan Destroyed Democrats Who Visited El Salvador

Border Czar Tom Homan had no patience for Democrats who recently traveled to El Salvador to advocate for an illegal immigrant with a violent record. Appearing on “Hannity,” Homan called out the glaring hypocrisy of elected officials who claim to care about justice — just not when it comes to the American victims of open-border policies.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) defended his advocacy of MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia by insisting that it isn’t about the man himself, but about legal principle.

“I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process,” he claimed earlier this week, after evidence of his gang affiliation, domestic abuse, and connections to human trafficking were revealed.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Homan what he would say to Van Hollen and the four Democratic congressmen involved in the trip. Homan didn’t hold back.

“Where were you when thousands of American parents buried their children?” Homan began. “They got separated from their children forever ‘cause they were killed by illegal aliens. They entered this country illegally. That’s preventable crime.”

That was only the first of eight scathing questions Homan posed to the Democrats as he laid out the devastating toll of the Biden administration’s border failures.

“Where were you in the 600% increase in sex trafficking with the Biden administration?” he demanded. “Where were you when 10.5 million people came to our borders illegally?”

Homan, who has developed a reputation for his blunt and unapologetic approach to immigration enforcement, then turned his attention to the legal betrayal Americans have been forced to endure.

“Where were you when millions were released in the United States in defiance of federal law?” he asked. “The law says you come to this country, you come to our borders without proper documentation, you shall be detained. Not released — shall be detained.”

That distinction, he emphasized, was not political; it was statutory.

“Where were you when they released the millions of people in the United States?" he asked. "Where were you when a record number of people on terrorist watch lists crossed this border and were released in the United States with no vetting?”

But Homan wasn’t finished. He saved one of his most damning indictments for last.

“Where were you when a quarter of a million Americans died from fentanyl coming across the border — open border, Biden administration?” he said, pointing to the staggering human cost of narcotics flooding in from Mexico.

“Where were you then?” he repeated. “You were silent, which means you’re complicit. You didn’t say a word about the violation of laws that put America at great risk. Not just public safety—national security.”

Homan accused the Democrats of abandoning their duty to represent the interests of the American people: “They are elected by the people to represent the taxpayers of this country. When you don’t care about your constituency, when you don’t care about public safety and national security, you’re an embarrassment to the position you hold.”

His final words were a searing rebuke: “Where were you the last four years?”

While Democrats jet off to El Salvador to fight for the return of a deported gang member, Homan is reminding Americans of the real crisis unfolding on our own soil. His questions aren’t just rhetorical; they’re a direct indictment of a party that’s turned its back on American victims. What Homan demands isn’t just answers — it’s accountability for the chaos they’ve helped unleash.

