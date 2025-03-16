Will Trump Derangement Syndrome Be Officially Recognized as a Mental Illness Soon?

Minnesota Senate Republicans are taking a bold step to address a major mental health concern affecting the world by introducing legislation to officially classify Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as a recognized mental illness. And let's be honest, we've all seen enough evidence over the past eight years to know this is no joke.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation, which will be read in the chamber Monday with five Republican authors attached, redefines mental illness as follows (note: underscored denotes new language):

"Mental illness" means Trump Derangement Syndrome or an organic disorder of the brain or a clinically significant disorder of thought, mood, perception, orientation, memory, or behavior that is detailed in a diagnostic codes list published by the commissioner, and that seriously limits a person's capacity to function in primary aspects of daily living such as personal relations, living arrangements, work, and recreation.

It specifically defines TDS with clinical precision:

"Trump Derangement Syndrome" means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump. Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior. This may be expressed by: (1) verbal expressions of intense hostility toward President Donald J. Trump; and (2) overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting President Donald J. Trump or anything that symbolizes President Donald J. Trump.

Advertisement

And boy, do we have a ton of examples of just how real Trump Derangement Syndrome is. Just look at the Democratic meltdowns we've been witnessing. TDS has become something far bigger than just accusing Trump and his supporters of being Nazis. For years now, we’ve seen the left’s rhetoric and tactics escalate. During the 2020 election, we saw a surge of Trump supporters being assaulted in public. We literally saw the Biden administration use the justice system to try to put Trump in jail.

Recommended: A CNN Host Makes the Patriotic Case for Owing a Tesla



Democrats have used such inflammatory rhetoric against Trump, including calling him an existential threat to “our democracy,” that some have been inspired to try to kill him, and one nearly did last July. Since Trump won in 2024 and returned to office, Democrats have been storming federal buildings to protest DOGE and attacking Tesla dealerships. Then there was that whole embarrassing display during Trump’s speech to Congress. An unhinged Kansas City Chiefs fan even blamed Trump for the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl. Heck, they’ve recently abandoned all pretense of maturity by using profanity just to prove how outraged they are.

Advertisement

Now, let’s be honest here. Will this legislation go anywhere? No. Democrats have a narrow majority in the State Senate, and it's an evenly split House. Even if by some miracle these changes passed both the Senate and House, Tim Walz is still the governor. Aside from being the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee last year, Walz recently ranted about how our country is being “stolen” by “fascists and Nazis” during a Minnesota Nurses Association event.

But, hey, at least we know they're nuts.

The left’s Trump-induced hysteria isn’t going away anytime soon—but neither are we. At PJ Media, we will expose the insanity and hold the radical left accountable. Join PJ Media VIP today and support fearless journalism that tells the truth. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership!