A CNN Host Makes the Patriotic Case for Owing a Tesla

I recently wrote about how the left’s protests and attacks on Tesla dealerships, cars, and even owners have rekindled a long-dormant urge to buy one. Of course, if I ever did, it wouldn’t just be to spite the left—I genuinely think Teslas are impressive vehicles. Load a car with cutting-edge technology, and you’ve got my attention. I’ve never fooled myself into believing EVs are better for the environment, but if it ever makes financial sense, I just might take the plunge.

While leftists are turning against Tesla because Elon Musk dares to advocate for cutting wasteful government spending, conservatives are starting to take a closer look at the brand. It’s ironic, really—electric cars have long been a status symbol for liberals eager to virtue signal their environmentalism. But there’s another compelling reason to consider a Tesla, one I haven’t touched on yet—and interestingly enough, it was a CNN host who made the case.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish made a compelling argument for Tesla as the most American car on the market, challenging common political perceptions of the electric vehicle brand. On his show, Smerconish, a proud Tesla owner, pushed back against the notion that Tesla ownership is a progressive stance, and instead framed it as a patriotic choice.

“I’m a Tesla owner. Two of them, actually,” Smerconish stated. “Not because I’m progressive, hardly, but because I appreciate the technology and I’d rather not contribute to global warming. And I like that it’s made in America.”

He pointed to a Cars.com study that ranked Tesla’s Model Y as the most American-made vehicle for the third consecutive year, with the Model X and Model S also landing in the top 10. He highlighted that while Tesla does manufacture some cars in China and Germany for global markets, every Tesla sold in the United States is built domestically, either in California or Texas.

“That ought to appeal to Republicans, at least the Texas part,” he quipped.

“Compare that to Ford, GM, or Stellantis, which produce many of their vehicles, including some of their best-selling trucks, outside the U.S.” He contrasted Tesla’s production with that of popular American-branded trucks, such as the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado, which are often assembled in Mexico with parts sourced from around the world.

Smerconish insisted that his consumer choices aren’t dictated by politics. “I don’t make my consumer decisions based on politics; I make them based on quality,” he said. And for sure, Teslas are a high-quality vehicle.

“So maybe Musk and Trump’s newfound marketing will boost charging availability, which would be good for all of us and for the planet,” he said, before adding with irony, “How ironic and progressive that it would then be Trump who is reducing carbon emissions.”

Ultimately, Smerconish concluded that the political identity of those advancing EV infrastructure is irrelevant to him. “Whether it’s Trump or Musk or Biden, I don’t care who gets us there. Just plug me in and let’s roll.”

