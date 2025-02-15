WATCH: Unhinged Chiefs Fan Blames Trump for Eagles' Victory, and I Can't Stop Laughing

It’s been nearly a week since Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles achieve a huge victory over the Kansas City Taylor Swift Fans — who were denied a historic Super Bowl victory three-peat. This, of course, made the most historic aspect of the evening the fact that President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

When Trump appeared on screen during the national anthem, the Superdome erupted in cheers. Taylor Swift met a wave of boos when her image flashed on the jumbotron. That was awesome.

I’ve never been emotionally invested in professional sports, and it’s hard for me to even comprehend how the way some overzealous fans take sports so seriously.

So when I came across a viral video clip of a Kansas City Chiefs fan having a full-blown meltdown over her team's loss in the Super Bowl — and blaming Trump for Kansas City’s loss — I couldn’t believe it at first. Maybe it was staged. But I’ve seen plenty of videos that are staged. This looked like the real deal.

I don’t doubt that watching your team crash and burn in the biggest sporting event of the year is no picnic. Yet this particular fan took her despair to a whole new level, doing what leftists do best and finding a way of making it Trump’s fault. In a moment of peak absurdity, she shouted, “You know the other reason why we didn't win because the f***ing Trump was at the g*****n game. G*****n it!!! Trump should not have been at our f***ing game!”

Liberal Chiefs fan blames Trump for Chiefs loss. Says they lost because Trump was at the game. You can't make this stuff up! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EH3pZ7ugDl — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) February 10, 2025

Do you remember that YouGov poll that found that liberal women report the lowest levels of life satisfaction and the highest rates of loneliness compared to their conservative and moderate peers? The survey found that only 12% of liberal women aged 18-40 express feeling “completely satisfied” with their lives, while a solid 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women report a similar level of life satisfaction. Any reasonable person knows that Trump’s presence at the game had no impact on the outcome. It’s as absurd as blaming Lady Gaga’s bleached eyebrows for Patrick Mahomes getting sacked six times. Yet here we are.

For some left-wing Americans, it seems that the mere sight of Trump is enough to blame Trump for the outcome they didn’t want. They’re likely the same people who are still convinced that Russia stole the 2016 election for Trump.

Look, I’m no expert in football. I don’t know the complexities of the rules, and I wouldn’t even begin to lecture anyone on strategy, but even I could see that the Eagles had the superior defense, dominating the field with a clear strategy that left the Chiefs outplayed through the majority of the game.

But in this fan’s view, the real culprit wasn’t the Eagles’ formidable defense; it was Donald Trump. Surely, as Mahomes struggled and the Eagles took control, it all circled back to a former president attending the game. I guess in the fantastical realm of extreme fandom, logic takes a backseat to Trump Derangement Syndrome.